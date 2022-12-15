How to give better gifts: 'If you give from the heart, people will receive it'
Mike Wills interviews Sylvia Baloyi, industrial psychologist, transition coach, and the director of Lehlogonolo HR Consulting.
-
Finding the perfect gift should not have to push you to overspend
-
Thoughtful, personal, and unique gifts tend to be well received
Searching for the perfect gift for our loved ones can be a source of deep angst as you try to find something that will help that person know how much you care.
Finding the perfect gift does not have to push you to spend outside your means but should rather show that you have put thought into giving.
If you give from the heart, people are likely to receive it. It does not matter the price of the gift; it is the thought that counts.Sylvia Baloyi, industrial psychologist
In order to give a thoughtful gift, she said you should be attentive to hints your loved ones give when they talk about what they want or need.
If someone is regularly pointing out things they like when you are together or making comments about something that would make their lives easier, take note of this as a guide for the holidays.
Finding something that is thoughtful, creative, and unique will ensure that the recipient feels loved when they receive their present.
In some cases, it is not even necessarily the gift itself a person will appreciate, but often the message behind it.
Holiday gifting can also get expensive so it can help to discuss a structure or budget with your friends and family to alleviate some of the financial pressure.
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to give better gifts: 'If you give from the heart, people will receive it'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_162202481_a-young-loving-couple-celebrating-valentine-s-day-by-exchanging-gifts-in-the-restaurant-.html
