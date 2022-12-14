Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigns





JOHANNESBURG - Eskom chief executive officer André de Ruyter on Wednesday resigned.

The power utility confirmed the development in a statement.

De Ruyter’s resignation comes at a time when South Africans are moving between Stage 5 and Stage 6 power cuts.

This led to multiple calls for De Ruyter to step down.

The Eskom board confirmed that there was no plan for the board chairperson to take over the reins, saying "a comprehensive executive search will be conducted to find a suitably qualified candidate".

TRADE UNIONS REACT

Trade union Solidarity and Business Unity South Africa lamented De Ruyter’s resignation.

But trade union federation Saftu and its affiliate - the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa - said they are overjoyed.

Business Unity South Africa CEO Cas Coovadia described De Ruyter’s resignation as a major blow to Eskom and the country’s efforts to address the energy crisis.

Solidarity’s Connie Mulder said De Ruyter’s resignation was unfortunate claiming that he was used as a scapegoat for political failures.

However, Saftu secretary general Zwelinzima Vavi said De Ruyter’s exit was overdue.

"We've never seen these levels of load shedding and I know that people will say it's a history. No, he has been there since 2019. He had promised that we are going to see this behind us," he said.

Numsa had also called for the resignation of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

The union accused Gordhan of failing to ensure service delivery at Eskom amid worsening power outages.

