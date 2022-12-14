Judge President John Hlophe suspended by President Ramaphosa
John Perlman spoke to Mbekezeli Benjamin, researcher for organisation Judges Matter.
-
Hlophe was suspended for gross misconduct.
-
Benjamin said he supports this decision.
Benjamin believes the decision to suspend Hlophe was correct and should have been take some time ago as he had been found guilty of misconduct twice.
We wish that the decision was taken much sooner than now but it is unprecedented for the head of a court to be suspended.Mbekezeli Benjamin, researcher for organisation Judges Matter
He added that it was reasonable for the president to take time and be cautious before making this decision.
Hlope was found guilty of gross misconduct by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)for attempting to improperly influence two constitutional court justices.
Benjamin said Hlope travelled from Cape Town to Johannesburg to speak to the judges writing a judgement on an issue involving to former president Jacob Zuma, which amounted to a breach of his duties as a judge and of the constitution.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : GCIS
