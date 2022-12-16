Schools reportedly withholding pupils' reports due to unpaid school fees





Africa Melane talks to Elijah Mhlanga, DBE Spokesperson to respond about schools withholding school reports due to unpaid school fees.

Africa Melane describes to Elijah Mhlanga that concerned parents have sent emails complaining that two schools in Gauteng refuse to release reports due to outstanding school fees.

It is actually disappointing that we keep on talking about this every year. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

The responsibility for paying school fees does not belong to the child, it belongs to the parent. So, if schools want to talk to parents about fees, they need to do that and not punish the child in the process. Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Education - Spokesperson

It is however reported that in some cases parents do not meet the schools halfway, such as attending meetings when they are called in, Mhlanga highlights.

It's important that parents address any issues they face which could be prohibiting them from doing what needs to be done, Mhlanga adds.

Also if you are a parent and your circumstances change, you need to communicate that proactively with the school so that they can make an arrangement. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

Regardless of the situation, a school is not allowed to withhold a child's report due to any circumstance, says Mhlanga.

There is nowhere in the Constitution where it says that can happen. So, if it happens to you as a parent, you need to ask the school to put the reasons in writing because then they will be committing in writing what they are doing and the department can be able to intervene. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

