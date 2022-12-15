Viral video of child driving not yet a cause for concern, say police





JOHANNESBURG - A viral video of a young boy driving his father's SUV is not yet a cause for concern said Vereeniging police on Thursday.

In the video, the eight-year-old - from Roshnee, Vereeniging - can be seen in the driver's seat having a conversation with a group of people.

"This is ridiculous, man! He can hardly see over the steering wheel," says one of the men, before the boy - who says his father gave him his car - drives off.

While the legal age to drive in South Africa is 18, police said it is only when a complaint is laid that they can institute any action.

It has not been confirmed whether the video is staged or real.

Vereeniging police told Eyewitness News that sometimes videos like this one are staged to raise awareness about safety or other issues and that usually clips that show people breaking the law are deleted quickly.

Gauteng Police Community Safety spokesperson Obed Sibasa said on Thursday that they were looking into the video.

Social media users have also weighed in with mixed reactions to the viral video.

That 8 year old boy got better driving skills than most of y’all out there ' Hamza bhaiyat (@bhaiyatt) December 14, 2022

You see,you talking about the law, I was simply saying he can drive better than those who bought licenses,I never said its legal for an 8 year old to drive,I am just impressed by the he has. I started driving when I was 10 years old,I obtained my driver's license after my 4th car ' Brusca (@Brusca101) December 14, 2022

Not saying I agree with that Roshnee 8 year old driving around.. but everyone's making a big thing about breaking the law due to being under-age.



However if it was a 17 year old, it wouldn't have been such a big deal (but it's still breaking the law) 🤷🏽‍♂️



Allah knows best ' Waseem Minty (@waseem_minty) December 14, 2022

I think I've seen it all now in Roshnee 😭😭 an 8 year old boy driving!? ' 阿丽雅 (@aaliahhhhh6) December 14, 2022

Let me guess the car he is driving on the streets alone as a 8 year old is remote controlled too? ' R3plic8 (@Gilera85) December 14, 2022

South Africa and Mexico apparently have two things in common: the passion for soccer and 8-year-old kids driving in residential neighborhoods .. https://t.co/3j2hMaDVbs ' Francisco A. Salazar (@FSalazarBoxing) December 13, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Viral video of child driving not yet a cause for concern, say police