SPCA under pressure as Pitbull owners surrender dogs en masse
Clarence Ford interviews Nazareth Appalsamy of the National Council of SPCAs.
A recent spate of pit bull attacks, some fatally wounding young children, has shaken South Africans.
The breed was bred for the purpose of fighting... and now it has become a pet.Nazareth Appalsamy, National Council of SPCAs
The number of pit bulls ending up at SPCA shelters is skyrocketing.
Unfortunately for the dogs that aren't surrendered, communities have taken matters into their own hands, by stabbing, poisoning, beating, and setting them alight "in retaliation".
All animals, including pit bulls, are protected by law, so harming any animal is illegal.
The SPCA only takes in pit bulls that have been subject to harsh and poor conditions such as being chained.
It will also take in pit bulls from owners who fear for their safety.
People don't know enough about keeping these animals.Nazareth Appalsamy, National Council of SPCAs
The SPCA is certainly not going around taking people's pit bulls. That's not the case.Nazareth Appalsamy, National Council of SPCAs
We need stronger regulations for owning this breed, says Appalsamy, such as sterilisation and registration.
The breed was introduced to the country almost three years ago, and it has exploded; no control, and no laws regarding the breeding and keeping of such animals.Nazareth Appalsamy, National Council of SPCAs
While the SPCA is a "pro-life" organisation, there are circumstances where animals will be euthanised.
It is very irresponsible for the SPCA to re-home animals that are aggressive or show aggression...Nazareth Appalsamy, National Council of SPCAs
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SPCA under pressure as Pitbull owners surrender dogs en masse
