Panicked Chinese stockpile flu products after lifting of zero-Covid
Bongani Bingwa interviews foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the stories making headlines around the world.
People in China are buying ibuprofen, cold medicines, and Covid testing kits in large quantities amid reports of shortages.
Unlike most of the world, which stockpiled at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, China is panic-buying after the easing of its "zero Covid" policy.
China has a problem with stockpiling after relaxing its severe Covid policies. While the rest of us were hoarding at the start of a lockdown this is at the end of a lockdown.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
Welcome to the club, and welcome to the post-pandemic panic-pants world, China.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_141616679_close-up-of-sample-with-coronavirus-test-lettering-on-map.html?vti=n0b8pgydf26fkjzxx7-1-14
More from World
Former Brazilian president's supporters engage in protests after election defeat
Supporters of the former Brazilian president have been taking to the streets in protests after he lost the last election.Read More
American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough
US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough.Read More
'North Korea is preparing to test a nuclear weapon'
North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, according to South Korean president Han Duck-soo.Read More
Russia punishes man for dreaming of Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram
A Russian man has been fined £400 for dreaming about Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram.Read More
Ukraine plunged into darkness as new attacks pulverise energy grid
Russia is targeting Ukraine's entire electricity grid, which may constitute a war crime.Read More
US-Russia prison swap: Notorious arms dealer traded in for basketball star
The US and Russia entered a prisoner swap on Friday, involving two private planes landing at Abu Dhabi airport.Read More
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media
Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday.Read More
[WATCH] A group of total strangers becomes friends after flight is cancelled
A video has gone viral after 13 strangers became friends after their flight was canceled from Florida to Tennessee.Read More
Nigerian army runs a secret, systematic abortion programme - Reuters
Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More