Who is Bernard Arnault? He just replaced Elon Musk as world's richest person
Arnault's net worth sits at a whopping $170.8 billion, just above the SpaceX CEO’s fortune of $163.3 billion, which at one point sat at $430 billion.
Musk lost the top position following his pricey Twitter acquisition, according to Bloomberg.
The 73-year-old Arnault owns 48% of LMVH, which he bought in 1989.
LVMH generated €64 billion (R1.1 trillion) in sales last year and has a market value of €364 billion (R6.6 trillion).
The luxury goods group currently owns 75 brands, including Givenchy, Fendi, and Stella McCartney.
It has 5500 stores worldwide.
Arnault is the first European ever to claim the top spot.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Who is Bernard Arnault? He just replaced Elon Musk as world's richest person
