Rough patch or terminal decline? Why you should beware of buying falling shares
Bruce Whitfield spoke to Paul Theron, Managing Director at Vestact Asset Management.
Choosing the right time to invest is very important when buying shares.
Investing in the wrong company at the wrong time can cause significant losses.
In some cases, buying shares of a major company when prices drop can lead to massive financial gain, but in others you could just lose your investment.
It is so hard to know if it is really just the beginning of a terminal decline or whether it is just a tough patch that these companies are going through.Paul Theron, Managing Director at Vestact Asset Management
According to Theron, these situations need to be analysed at different layers to find the best way forward.
He said that you should note the state of the market and if everything is down, if there are sectoral issues, or if there are specific company related errors.
He added that as a general rule it can be a mistake to rush to exit the market, but it can also be painful to hang on for too long.
Listen to the audio above for more.
