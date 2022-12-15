Qatar, UAE and Taiwan: Top 3 safest countries in the world
The holidays are here, and everyone needs some 'me time' every now and then, however, travelling solo may not always be the safest option.
If you're looking to catch a flight and not feelings, take a look at the top three safest countries for solo travelers, according to Numbeo's mid-year Safety Index.
Number 1: Qatar
Number 2: United Arab Emirates
Number 3: Taiwan
Some tips for solo travelers:
- Stay aware and alert of your surroundings
- Ensure that you've done extensive research about where you're going
- Set enough money aside just in case of emergency while you're on your holiday
- Make sure your family knows where you are just in case anything should happen
- Have your medical aid sorted out before you leave
- Stay organised
- Take pictures!
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Qatar, UAE and Taiwan: Top 3 safest countries in the world
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55369625_passports-different-types-travel-turism-or-customs-concept-background-3d.html
