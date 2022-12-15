Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:35
Constitutional Amendments and Economic Transformation
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mmamoloko Kubayi - Deputy Chief Whip at ANC
Ronald Lamola - Justice Minister
Today at 11:05
Organizational and Political Report
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Sbu Ngalwa, Eyewitness News Head
Today at 11:35
ANC Conference projected to improve tourism in Gauteng
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Barba Gaoganediwe - Gauteng Tourism Spokesperson
Today at 13:10
Food Feature: Just teddy in Sandton City
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Today at 13:35
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature: Exploring the Cradle of Human Culture, along the Western Cape’s West Coast (Part 1)
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Iga Motylska - Blogger at Eagerjourneys.com
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure with Vatiswa Ndara
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Vatiswa Ndara, Actress and Author
Today at 18:09
anc conference
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Calland
Xolani Dube - Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development
Today at 18:14
The Money Show Explainer:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bonang Mohale - BUSA's (new President) and Chancellor at University of the Free State
Today at 18:38
Friday File
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
Latest Local
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be r... 16 December 2022 6:57 AM
Renting out your home for the festive season? Here are some safeguards Holiday and short-term rentals have become a lucrative way for property owners to make some extra money. 15 December 2022 6:10 PM
'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation' At a press conference on Thursday, recently-appointed Eskom chair Mpho Makwana refused to answer whether he agreed with Gwede Mant... 15 December 2022 5:32 PM
View all Local
The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown Bongani Bingwa speaks to political journalist Norman Masungwini about how the ANC will navigate some of its most recent scandals. 16 December 2022 7:39 AM
'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation' At a press conference on Thursday, recently-appointed Eskom chair Mpho Makwana refused to answer whether he agreed with Gwede Mant... 15 December 2022 5:32 PM
De Ruyter is incompetent, and we're glad he's gone – Black Business Council André de Ruyter's skills were inadequate, argues the Black Business Council, which welcomes his forced resignation. 15 December 2022 7:35 AM
View all Politics
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be r... 16 December 2022 6:57 AM
No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?) Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident. 15 December 2022 7:45 PM
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon' Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corpora... 15 December 2022 5:55 PM
View all Business
We Belong Centre offers holistic services to women in the LGBTQ+ community They uniquely provide clinical, legal and psychological services free of charge to the LGBTQ+ community women including key popula... 15 December 2022 5:07 PM
Mandy's Book of the week, 'The ANC Billionaires' dives into the rise of the few With African National Congress conference just around the corner, Mandy’s book of the week is The ANC Billionaires by Pieter du To... 15 December 2022 1:58 PM
Qatar, UAE and Taiwan: Top 3 safest countries in the world Numbeo released its mid-year Safety Index, great for solo travelers ready to take over the world. 15 December 2022 12:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
View all Sport
What's hot on streaming right now? Hugh Fraser shares which movies to watch out for this weekend and what is also available on the streaming channels. 9 December 2022 3:48 PM
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Former Brazilian president's supporters engage in protests after election defeat Supporters of the former Brazilian president have been taking to the streets in protests after he lost the last election. 14 December 2022 12:57 PM
American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough. 14 December 2022 10:11 AM
'North Korea is preparing to test a nuclear weapon' North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, according to South Korean president Han Duck-soo. 13 December 2022 12:15 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
View all Africa
André de Ruyter underestimated the requirements to run Eskom as CEO - Ted Blom Economy-destroying power cuts have led to growing calls to fire De Ruyter, who has led Eskom since 2019. 15 December 2022 7:07 AM
'André de Ruyter's vision went against politically connected vested interests' Following a barrage of attacks, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigned on Wednesday. 15 December 2022 6:47 AM
MANDY WIENER: Why you should care about the ANC elective conference You might be tired from the politics of the year, but this last push is necessary, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 December 2022 4:00 AM
View all Opinion
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations?

15 December 2022 1:29 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Soccer
Football
2022 FIFA World Cup
Tholakele Mnganga
Clement Manyathela
Peter Stemmet
Mahlatse Mphahlele

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics?

Clement Manyathela spoke to Tholakele Mnganga, Eyewitness News Sports presenter, Peter Stemmet, Al Jazeera Sports Journalist, and Mahlatse Mphahlele, TimesLive Sports Reporter.

  • The world cup final will take place with Argentina playing France.

  • The tournament has had number of shocking upsets.

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari scores against Argentina in their Fifa World Cup Group C match on 22 November 2022. Picture: @FIFAWorldCup/Twitter
Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari scores against Argentina in their Fifa World Cup Group C match on 22 November 2022. Picture: @FIFAWorldCup/Twitter

The tournament in Qatar came with a number of unforgettable moments, both on and off the field.

From shocking upsets, such as Saudi Arabia beating Argentina, to objections over Qatar’s human rights, this has been a tournament with plenty to discuss.

According to Stemmet, the buildup to this World Cup was very similar to the buildup to South Africa's 2010 World Cup in that there was a lot of negative international media attention.

He said that for both tournaments the media predicted doom and gloom but, in both cases, the host country delivered an excellent world cup.

I felt that just like we exceeded expectations and delivered a great tournament 12 years ago, this country was going to deliver a great tournament this time around and that, in my opinion, is exactly what has ended up happening.

Peter Stemmet, Al Jazeera Sports Journalist

Mnganga said that if you are just getting interested in this sport this was the perfect world cup, with a number of surprise victories.

It has shown that there is a certain level of equality between the nations.

Tholakele Mnganga, Eyewitness News Sports presenter

She added that what stood out prior to the tournament what stood out to her was that the players and coaches were asked to speak out on Qatar’s human rights record and defend the tournament.

Mphahlele added that it had been known for years that the tournament would be hosted in Qatar this year despite the nations politics which many objected too shortly before the cup.

You sort of have to juxtapose the two to say although it is a beautiful country they have got serious issues.

Mahlatse Mphahlele, TimesLive Sports Reporter

The World Cup final will take place on Sunday 18 December between Argentina and France.

Listen to the audio above for more.




15 December 2022 1:29 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Soccer
Football
2022 FIFA World Cup
Tholakele Mnganga
Clement Manyathela
Peter Stemmet
Mahlatse Mphahlele

More from Sport

The 2022 Fifa World Cup quarterfinal matches. Picture: Eyewitness News

[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals

9 December 2022 8:29 AM

Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina.

Read More arrow_forward

Sbu Nkosi.@Springboks/Twitter.

Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries?

8 December 2022 5:19 AM

Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him.

Read More arrow_forward

Springboks’ Sbu Nkosi in action during the team’s match against England at Emirates Airline Park. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter.

'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break

7 December 2022 7:12 AM

The 26-year-old Springbok is taking a mental health break, after not being seen in public for three weeks.

Read More arrow_forward

source: www.pexels.com

New perspective on boxing: exercise to improve cardiovascular fitness and health

6 December 2022 4:27 PM

Clement Manyathela talks to Xolisa Xabanisa, the owner of Xman Fitness boxing, about the benefits of boxing as a form of exercise.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @thecapetowntigers/Instagram.

We're trying to be Galácticos of basketball on this Continent - Lebesa Selepe

5 December 2022 5:59 PM

Clarence Ford speaks to Head Coach Flosh Ngwenya and Co-Captain Lebesa Selepe of Cape Town Tigers Basketball Club in Gugulethu.

Read More arrow_forward

© barbraford/123rf.com

Biggest World Cup winners and losers since 1930 when Uruguay took the trophy

5 December 2022 11:26 AM

Tracking back to all the winners since the start of the FIFA World Cup in 1930.

Read More arrow_forward

Fans take pictures of Brazil's Kaka, legend Pele and David Beckham at the Maracana Stadium just moement before the kickoff of the 2014 Fifa World Cup on 13 July 2014. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.

Football legend Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' as his condition deteriorates

3 December 2022 3:20 PM

The legendary Brazilian footballer is reportedly under palliative care after first being admitted to a Sao Paolo hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment.

Read More arrow_forward

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari scores against Argentina in their Fifa World Cup Group C match on 22 November 2022. Picture: @FIFAWorldCup/Twitter

Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe'

22 November 2022 5:12 PM

Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.

Read More arrow_forward

Senegalese and Chelsea goalkeeper Eduardo Mendy. Picture: @FootballSenegal/Twitter

'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst

21 November 2022 8:51 AM

The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.

Read More arrow_forward

Bafana Bafana beat Mozambique in an international friendly at the Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela, Mpumalanga on 17 November 2022. Picture: @BafanaBafana/Twitter

Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup

18 November 2022 1:25 PM

The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tournament if they apply themselves and give their best.

Read More arrow_forward

