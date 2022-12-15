6 end-year tips to ensure your personal finances are 2023 ready
John Perlman interviewed financial planner Paul Roelofse.
Roelofse recommends making sure your short-term insurance specifically medical aid is in order as you turn to the new year.
Make sure you’ve got the right evaluation on your policy we had this spike in inflation and I don’t think its going away for a long time, so the replacement value on your goods could be a lot higher than what you are insured for.Paul Roelofse, Financial planner
Considering this year’s interest rate fluctuations, it is important to ensure that you are adequately insured.
Insurers will only give you the money that you are covered for, he says.
While in the throes of the festive spending, make sure you are ready for what feels like the longest month of the year – January.
Don’t spend too much, make sure your debit orders are at least covered.Paul Roelofse, Financial planner
Lastly, update your will before going on holiday and make sure beneficiaries know where it is.
Here’s a list of 6 things to do before the end of the year.
1. Check your medical plan.
2. Make sure you adjust your short-term insurance plan.
3. Check and service your alarm.
4. Put aside money for January.
5. Clean out your loyalty rewards.
6. Update your will.
