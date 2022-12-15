'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex, about the future of Eskom.
- Eskom held a virtual press briefing on Thursday around the resignation of André de Ruyter which included statements from the outgoing CEO and board chair Mpho Makwana.
- What is telling, says Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto, is Makwana's seeming lack of support for de Ruyter.
Embattled Eskom has been left facing even more challenges after CEO André de Ruyter quit the top job.
De Ruyter's resignation follows those of other senior executives, including the chief nuclear officer and the head of generation.
At a media briefing on Thursday the outgoing CEO outlined the factors that made his position untenable, which included recent media reports.
He also emphasized the need for the Eskom CEO to have the support of the "broader political economy" to enable the success of the utility going forward.
Related stories:
Outgoing de Ruyter on Eskom: I'm disappointed I didn't achieve my objectives
'With no govt support after attack I'd expect de Ruyter to resign in disgust'
De Ruyter was seemingly gradually sabotaged by the company's board after its appointment in October reports News24, "with the chairperson neglecting to sign crucial documents to assist in alleviating load shedding".
There is speculation that recently appointed board chair Mpho Makwana will be asked to act in the CEO role.
Eskom said De Ruyter would stay on the job beyond his 30-day notice period until his shoes are filled.
Bruce Whitfield gets some insight into today's virtual press conference from Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.
What was telling - also for creditors and international funders - was that Makwana was unwilling to provide an answer when questioned about Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe labelling de Ruyter a "traitor", Montalto says.
Luckily Mr Gordhan jumped in and said quite clearly that he thought André de Ruyter was a patriot... I thought that really summed it up, the events of the past few weeks.Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
I think the events of this press conference actually will complicate the decision certainly for anyone who might think of coming in and being CEO. And it's what people worry about going forwards, you need a setup of governance that is able to provide a certain amount of political cover for whoever goes in.Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
Montalto sketches a scenario where the new incoming Eskom CEO will be one who'll say they can raise the energy availability factor (EAF) to the desired 75%.
I've been looking at this issue now for 16 years... I'm convinced you cannot get back to 75% and I think the act of trying to get there is potentially going to be very damaging in terms of cost, in terms of distraction...Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
...but if that's the aim we're probably only going to end up with a CEO who will promise rightly or wrongly they're able to do it.Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
If we now take a detour... and after the failure of Bid Window 6 last week we're actually going to see a lot longer period of load shedding...Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
Scroll up to listen to Montalto's analysis
Media Briefing: Group Chief Executive's resignationhttps://t.co/BeWeHWeKJN' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 15, 2022
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation'
Source : https://twitter.com/Eskom_SA/status/1603351634326740995
More from Business
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again
The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be reduced to stage 4.Read More
No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?)
Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident.Read More
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'
Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corporates says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Castle Lager unleashes the economic potential of South African townships
Castle Lager has been the grain and fiber of South Africa's versatile story for the past 127 years.Read More
6 end-year tips to ensure your personal finances are 2023 ready
In the final countdown to next year, there’s one more to check before mentally clocking out of 2022 – your finances.Read More
Rough patch or terminal decline? Why you should beware of buying falling shares
When a companies share prices start to fall it can be tempting to buy up shares, but you should exercise caution before making a purchase.Read More
Who is Bernard Arnault? He just replaced Elon Musk as world's richest person
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has just bumped Elon Musk from the top spot.Read More
De Ruyter is incompetent, and we're glad he's gone – Black Business Council
André de Ruyter's skills were inadequate, argues the Black Business Council, which welcomes his forced resignation.Read More
André de Ruyter underestimated the requirements to run Eskom as CEO - Ted Blom
Economy-destroying power cuts have led to growing calls to fire De Ruyter, who has led Eskom since 2019.Read More
More from Local
The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown
Bongani Bingwa speaks to political journalist Norman Masungwini about how the ANC will navigate some of its most recent scandals.Read More
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again
The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be reduced to stage 4.Read More
Renting out your home for the festive season? Here are some safeguards
Holiday and short-term rentals have become a lucrative way for property owners to make some extra money.Read More
We Belong Centre offers holistic services to women in the LGBTQ+ community
They uniquely provide clinical, legal and psychological services free of charge to the LGBTQ+ community women including key population groups such as sex workers.Read More
Why is our road infrastructure not coping with the rain?
Johannesburg has been struck with torrential rain over the past week which has devastated the city’s road infrastructure.Read More
Castle Lager unleashes the economic potential of South African townships
Castle Lager has been the grain and fiber of South Africa's versatile story for the past 127 years.Read More
Viral video of child driving not yet a cause for concern, say police
An eight-year-old boy was seen driving a Land Rover in Vereeniging, Gauteng.Read More
SPCA under pressure as Pitbull owners surrender dogs en masse
"The breed was bred for fighting, and now it has become a pet," says Nazareth Appalsamy of the National Council of SPCAs.Read More
'Not fit to be a judge' John Hlophe allowed to complete outstanding cases
It took almost 15 years, but President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally suspended Judge President John Hlophe.Read More
More from Politics
The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown
Bongani Bingwa speaks to political journalist Norman Masungwini about how the ANC will navigate some of its most recent scandals.Read More
De Ruyter is incompetent, and we're glad he's gone – Black Business Council
André de Ruyter's skills were inadequate, argues the Black Business Council, which welcomes his forced resignation.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Why you should care about the ANC elective conference
You might be tired from the politics of the year, but this last push is necessary, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'With no govt support after attack I'd expect de Ruyter to resign in disgust'
André de Ruyter has quit his position as CEO of beleaguered Eskom. Last week Minister Gwede Mantashe accused him of treason as blackouts escalated.Read More
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigns
De Ruyter’s resignation comes at a time when South Africans are moving between Stage 5 and Stage 6 power cuts.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Pro-Phala Phala ANC MPs could be in hot water
All the news you need to know.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Revolution songs with Blondie Makhene
Sisanda Nkoala and Blondie Makhene reminds us of the role of music during apartheid and why the songs are still relevant now.Read More
Election 2024: South Africans blame ANC for their woes - Brenthurst Foundation
South Africans have 18 months to decide if the ANC will be part of our future as the solution or problem, says Greg Mills.Read More
ANC civil war is an illusion, and we are docile spectators - political analyst
Just days ahead of the Nasrec elective conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa survives this fight.Read More