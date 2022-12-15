Mandy's Book of the week, 'The ANC Billionaires' dives into the rise of the few
Mandy Wiener spoke to Pieter Du Toit, author and assistant editor at News24.
-
Du Toit’s book looks into the rise of billionaires linked to the ANC.
-
He said it is a natural follow on from his previous book ‘Stellenbosch Mafia’.
This book tells the story of South Africa’s economic transition in the 80s and 90s and the rise of the billionaires like Cyril Ramaphosa and Tokyo Sexwhale.
Du Toit said that over the past 20 years we have seen a rise in billionaires connected to the ANC and he wanted to see if they could trace how they came into money.
He decided to write this book after authoring the best-selling “Stellenbosch Mafia” in 2019, as he said it is a natural follow up to that story.
RELATED: How big business laid the groundwork for ANC 'few' to become billionaires
You cannot write the story, either about the Stellenbosch Mafia or the ANC billionaires, without understanding where they come from. In the case of the Stellenbosch Mafia, it was an Afrikaaner Nationalist project… and in the case of the ANC billionaires it was an African Nationalist project.Pieter Du Toit, author and assistant editor at News24
Du Toit conducted interviews with a number of major role-players in order to give an in-depth view into the reality of the development of the ANC billionaires.
He said that the book looks into the grey area between business and politics and how this can expose politicians to improper influence in some cases.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mandy's Book of the week, 'The ANC Billionaires' dives into the rise of the few
Source : https://twitter.com/PieterDuToit/status/1586968271995150338/photo/1
