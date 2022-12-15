Renting out your home for the festive season? Here are some safeguards
Uveka Rangappa speaks to the Managing Director of SSLR Inc Cilna Steyn about ways to take financial advantage of the tourism sector over the holiday season.
When renting your property on short-term rental marketplaces like Airbnb or similar, it's important that you follow the rules of the platforms in order to become listed as a host.
Legally, you can jump in headfirst and rent out your property, but what happens when things go wrong?
As with long-term rentals, Steyn recommends performing a thorough inspection of your property and having valid electrical or gas compliance certificates.
What makes short-term furnished rentals a bit more complicated is that your items are on the premises.Cilna Steyn, Managing Director - SSLR Inc
There are things to consider with this specific type of rental outside of what we would normally deal with in a longer term rental.Cilna Steyn, Managing Director of SSLR Inc
According to Steyn, there are two peculiarities about short-term rentals:
1/. Private landlords renting out property fall outside the ambit of the Property Practitioners Act
2/. There are often no proper contracts for short-term rentals
So if for example, if your microwave goes missing, good luck trying to prove it without an inventory list, he says.
In the majority of cases, people do not enter into agreements for short-term rentals and that is dangerous…The one place where I do feel you need a proper contract is on short-term leases.Cilna Steyn, Managing Director of SSLR Inc
It is important to draw up a short-term rental agreement to rent out one's property for vacations or other temporary stays, he urges.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_76618317_wroclaw-poland-april-10th-2017-woman-is-installing-airbnb-application-on-lenovo-tablet-airbnb-is-an-.html
