Why is our road infrastructure not coping with the rain?





John Perlman spoke to Funzi Ngobeni, MMC for Transport in Johannesburg.

Johannesburg has seen significant flooding of road infrastructure with the recent rain .

Ngobeni said the maintenance of the roads is not up to standard.

Areas in Johannesburg's Region D were left flooded on 9 December 2022 after heavy rain. Picture: @MyJRA/Twitter

According to Ngobeni, several of our bridges were in very poor condition, but they have secured a number that had already collapsed.

He added that they will continue to monitor those who are in a poor state and ensure that they are secured.

The teams are on the ground. They are ready to respond to an eventuality. Funzi Ngobeni, MMC for Transport in Johannesburg

However, he said the issue of the aging infrastructure across the city is something that does need to be addressed in a more focused way.

In addition to the roads that are in a poor state because they are old, he said they also need to address roads that have been fixed or maintained poorly.

“I am the first one to admit that maintenance is not at the level we should be at.”

