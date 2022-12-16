The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown





A digitally edited image of President Cyril Ramaphosa's and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's portrait pictures. Picture: PresidencyZA & Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

The stage has been set at Nasrec for the 2022 ANC National Elective Conference. It is set to be a showdown between party president Cyril Ramaphosa and his now political foe, former health minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize.

The leadership race hinges on the ANC Integrity Commission's reports into both the Phala Phala and Digital Vibes scandals, bound to immediately pit the supporters of the two challengers against each other.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Norman Masungwini, City Press political journalist.

The burning issue of Phala Phala and Digital Vibes is taking a centre stage because people expect a resolution before the electoral committee proceeds with their work. So we're not sure whether the conference will endorse the two main candidates and whether they can stand for election. Norman City Press political journalist

Masungwini believes the integrity commission may face some objection over how differently it handled the Phala Phala and the Digital Vibes scandals.

The integrity commission couldn't reach a conclusion on Phala Phala because they didn't have enough time with the President to explain the situation. But if you look at Digital Vibes, Zweli Mkhize lodged an appeal last year. Last week, he raised concerns around the commission's silence over his appeal. Norman Masungwini, City Press political journalist

He says Mkhize raised concerns that it has been a year and he has had no answers.

The problem with the integrity commission is should they make an adverse recommendation against one, deemed to be prejudicial to the other, they will be seen to be dividing the ANC. So we are likely to get to that point. Norman Masungwini, City Press political journalist

Scroll up for the interview.