The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown
The stage has been set at Nasrec for the 2022 ANC National Elective Conference. It is set to be a showdown between party president Cyril Ramaphosa and his now political foe, former health minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize.
The leadership race hinges on the ANC Integrity Commission's reports into both the Phala Phala and Digital Vibes scandals, bound to immediately pit the supporters of the two challengers against each other.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Norman Masungwini, City Press political journalist.
The burning issue of Phala Phala and Digital Vibes is taking a centre stage because people expect a resolution before the electoral committee proceeds with their work. So we're not sure whether the conference will endorse the two main candidates and whether they can stand for election.Norman City Press political journalist
Masungwini believes the integrity commission may face some objection over how differently it handled the Phala Phala and the Digital Vibes scandals.
The integrity commission couldn't reach a conclusion on Phala Phala because they didn't have enough time with the President to explain the situation. But if you look at Digital Vibes, Zweli Mkhize lodged an appeal last year. Last week, he raised concerns around the commission's silence over his appeal.Norman Masungwini, City Press political journalist
He says Mkhize raised concerns that it has been a year and he has had no answers.
The problem with the integrity commission is should they make an adverse recommendation against one, deemed to be prejudicial to the other, they will be seen to be dividing the ANC. So we are likely to get to that point.Norman Masungwini, City Press political journalist
Scroll up for the interview.
More from Local
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again
The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be reduced to stage 4.Read More
Renting out your home for the festive season? Here are some safeguards
Holiday and short-term rentals have become a lucrative way for property owners to make some extra money.Read More
'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation'
At a press conference on Thursday, recently-appointed Eskom chair Mpho Makwana refused to answer whether he agreed with Gwede Mantashe that André de Ruyter is a 'traitor'.Read More
We Belong Centre offers holistic services to women in the LGBTQ+ community
They uniquely provide clinical, legal and psychological services free of charge to the LGBTQ+ community women including key population groups such as sex workers.Read More
Why is our road infrastructure not coping with the rain?
Johannesburg has been struck with torrential rain over the past week which has devastated the city’s road infrastructure.Read More
Castle Lager unleashes the economic potential of South African townships
Castle Lager has been the grain and fiber of South Africa's versatile story for the past 127 years.Read More
Viral video of child driving not yet a cause for concern, say police
An eight-year-old boy was seen driving a Land Rover in Vereeniging, Gauteng.Read More
SPCA under pressure as Pitbull owners surrender dogs en masse
"The breed was bred for fighting, and now it has become a pet," says Nazareth Appalsamy of the National Council of SPCAs.Read More
'Not fit to be a judge' John Hlophe allowed to complete outstanding cases
It took almost 15 years, but President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally suspended Judge President John Hlophe.Read More
More from Politics
'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation'
At a press conference on Thursday, recently-appointed Eskom chair Mpho Makwana refused to answer whether he agreed with Gwede Mantashe that André de Ruyter is a 'traitor'.Read More
De Ruyter is incompetent, and we're glad he's gone – Black Business Council
André de Ruyter's skills were inadequate, argues the Black Business Council, which welcomes his forced resignation.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Why you should care about the ANC elective conference
You might be tired from the politics of the year, but this last push is necessary, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'With no govt support after attack I'd expect de Ruyter to resign in disgust'
André de Ruyter has quit his position as CEO of beleaguered Eskom. Last week Minister Gwede Mantashe accused him of treason as blackouts escalated.Read More
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigns
De Ruyter’s resignation comes at a time when South Africans are moving between Stage 5 and Stage 6 power cuts.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Pro-Phala Phala ANC MPs could be in hot water
All the news you need to know.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Revolution songs with Blondie Makhene
Sisanda Nkoala and Blondie Makhene reminds us of the role of music during apartheid and why the songs are still relevant now.Read More
Election 2024: South Africans blame ANC for their woes - Brenthurst Foundation
South Africans have 18 months to decide if the ANC will be part of our future as the solution or problem, says Greg Mills.Read More
ANC civil war is an illusion, and we are docile spectators - political analyst
Just days ahead of the Nasrec elective conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa survives this fight.Read More