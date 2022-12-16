'Electoral committee can't be like police when guarding vote buying tactics'
Bongani Bingwa interviewed ANC Secretary of the Electoral committee, Livhuwani Matsila.
Surely, ANC Electoral Committee secretary Livhuwani Matsila, will have his hands full in guarding the electoral proceedings of the African National Congress 55th elective conference.
ANC members gathered at the Nasrec expo centre in Johannesburg where the race for the presidency, the National Executive Committee (NEC), and other top internal leaders is on.
Tensions are at an all-time high as party leader President Cyril Ramaphosa treads through murky waters to secure his second term as chairman of the ANC.
On the question of alleged suspicious behaviour reported from previous ANC conferences, such as cars filled with cash in brown envelopes in hopes to sway voter outcome, Matsila says it is not the electoral committee's position to play police.
We as the electoral committee can’t behave like the police It’s not for us to go and fetch people around.Chief Livhuwani Matsila, ANC Secretary of the Electoral committee
He says while at this stage such behaviour has not been reported - due process will be followed against any wrongdoers.
Matsila explains electoral rules that govern how delegates may vote which do not allow cell phones in the voting centre and provided over 4000 delegates with accommodation and transport.
Nobody should be seen arranging special accommodations for delegates because that is where the problem of vote buying and influencing the outcome of elections would start.Chief Livhuwani Matsila, ANC Secretary of the Electoral committee
There are two voting sessions, with the first happening on Saturday reserved for national officials or top six position candidates.
The second is for the eighty remaining positions which will commence on Sunday. Results are to be announced on Monday.
