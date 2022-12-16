Planned surgeries in Europe's largest hospital cancelled as winter viruses rise
Clarence Ford interviews Steven Beardsley, Deutsche Welle correspondent.
Hospitals in Europe are finding themselves overwhelmed as cases of winter illness rise.
Points raised by Steven Beardsley:
- More people are staying indoors with little to no ventilation which increase the exposure and spread of viruses
- The whole of Europe is on somewhat of a go-slow – transport drivers are sick, so transportation become slower, fewer kids are in school, less government officials in office, so the signing of documents become delayed
- With the rise in sicknesses, hospitals, clinics and staff have become overwhelmed
- Hospitals and clinics are facing a shortage of staff as many have experienced burnout from the past three years and have decided to leave, or some people aren't even considering it as a career, because of the amount of care that's needed
- The preventative measures that were taken during the Covid-19 pandemic has created a delay reaction in the spread of other flu-like viruses, as people were wearing masks and keeping their distance, which reduced the rate of bacteria exposure and infection
- More children are getting RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus)
- Most children are expected to get RSV within the first two years, however, because of Covid19 measures (wearing a mask and staying indoors), more kids are getting it now at a later stage in their lives, all at once
- Medical industries are facing a shortage of medication such as antibiotics and flu medication
- Despite it not being a government instruction, more people are wearing masks as a preventative measure
There's a cocktail of viruses flying around, one of course is Covid...another is that the flu is just getting started here, it's probably going to be worse in the coming weeks.Steven Beardsley, Correspondent - Deutsche Welle
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Planned surgeries in Europe's largest hospital cancelled as winter viruses rise
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54898671_sick-woman-sneezing-into-tissue-flu-woman-caught-cold.html?vti=362901-1-4
More from Lifestyle
Concerning disruptions at exam marking centres being investigated by DBE
Africa joined by Elijah Mhlanga, DBE Spokesperson on the disruptions in the marking centres in KwaZulu-Natal, teachers not paid.Read More
No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?)
Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident.Read More
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'
Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corporates says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
We Belong Centre offers holistic services to women in the LGBTQ+ community
They uniquely provide clinical, legal and psychological services free of charge to the LGBTQ+ community women including key population groups such as sex workers.Read More
Mandy's Book of the week, 'The ANC Billionaires' dives into the rise of the few
With African National Congress conference just around the corner, Mandy’s book of the week is The ANC Billionaires by Pieter du Toit.Read More
Qatar, UAE and Taiwan: Top 3 safest countries in the world
Numbeo released its mid-year Safety Index, great for solo travelers ready to take over the world.Read More
Who is Bernard Arnault? He just replaced Elon Musk as world's richest person
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has just bumped Elon Musk from the top spot.Read More
Whooping cough is on the rise accross South Africa, especially in the W Cape
Parents and carers should vaccinate their kids as Whooping Cough cases rise.Read More
[WATCH] 8-year-old boy caught driving father's car
A video of an 8-year-old boy driving his father's car in Roshnee, Vereeniging has gone viral.Read More