Planned surgeries in Europe's largest hospital cancelled as winter viruses rise





Clarence Ford interviews Steven Beardsley, Deutsche Welle correspondent.

Hospitals in Europe are finding themselves overwhelmed as cases of winter illness rise.

The flu is back. © subbotina/123rf.com

Points raised by Steven Beardsley:

More people are staying indoors with little to no ventilation which increase the exposure and spread of viruses

The whole of Europe is on somewhat of a go-slow – transport drivers are sick, so transportation become slower, fewer kids are in school, less government officials in office, so the signing of documents become delayed

With the rise in sicknesses, hospitals, clinics and staff have become overwhelmed

Hospitals and clinics are facing a shortage of staff as many have experienced burnout from the past three years and have decided to leave, or some people aren't even considering it as a career, because of the amount of care that's needed

The preventative measures that were taken during the Covid-19 pandemic has created a delay reaction in the spread of other flu-like viruses, as people were wearing masks and keeping their distance, which reduced the rate of bacteria exposure and infection

More children are getting RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus)

Most children are expected to get RSV within the first two years, however, because of Covid19 measures (wearing a mask and staying indoors), more kids are getting it now at a later stage in their lives, all at once

Medical industries are facing a shortage of medication such as antibiotics and flu medication

Despite it not being a government instruction, more people are wearing masks as a preventative measure

There's a cocktail of viruses flying around, one of course is Covid...another is that the flu is just getting started here, it's probably going to be worse in the coming weeks. Steven Beardsley, Correspondent - Deutsche Welle

