'ANC divisions will haunt them in 2024' - analyst
Africa Melane is joined by Dr Sethulego Matebesi to talk about the ANC National Elective Conference and internal politics within the party.
As the 55th ANC National Conference gets underway at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec, the party's internal battles will once again loom large.
The conference will elect the party's 80-member National Executive Committee and its so-called Top Six leaders, including the president.
In the weeks leading up to the elective conference, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe warned ANC members that intensifying internal squabbles will only lead to a loss of power for the party.
Africa Melane spoke to Free State political analyst Dr Sethulego Matebesi, who believes the party's deep internal problems are being overshadowed by the leadership race.
If you look overall at the elections of the past few years, the ANC is losing electoral support and this is going to happen in 2024. I don't know what they're doing in a year to try to arrest this.Dr Sethulego Matebesi, University of Free State political analyst
Even after this conference, we might see many ANC leaders being dismissed. They are deepening the division within the ANC and this will haunt them in 2024.Dr Sethulego Matebesi, University of Free State political analyst
Scroll up for the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'ANC divisions will haunt them in 2024' - analyst
Source : @MYANC/Twitter
More from Local
Ramaphosa admits ANC-led government policies partly to blame for load shedding
Speaking during the opening of the 55th national elective conference, Cyril Ramaphosa maintains that the government has made some good changes to help with Eskom.Read More
ANC Elective Conference: Cyril Ramaphosa has (finally) arrived
The 55th ANC Elective Conference has been off to a late start, leaving many waiting in anticipation.Read More
Fashionably late: 55th ANC Elective Conference off to a late start
ANC members gather for the 55th ANC Elective Conference at Nasrec this weekend.Read More
UCT Online High School refutes claims it is 'a sinking ship'
Daily Maverick has published articles that claim parents and teachers have raised the alarm about the 'myriad problems' experienced at the School in its first year of operation.Read More
The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown
Bongani Bingwa speaks to political journalist Norman Masungwini about how the ANC will navigate some of its most recent scandals.Read More
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again
The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be reduced to stage 4.Read More
Renting out your home for the festive season? Here are some safeguards
Holiday and short-term rentals have become a lucrative way for property owners to make some extra money.Read More
'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation'
At a press conference on Thursday, recently-appointed Eskom chair Mpho Makwana refused to answer whether he agreed with Gwede Mantashe that André de Ruyter is a 'traitor'.Read More
We Belong Centre offers holistic services to women in the LGBTQ+ community
They uniquely provide clinical, legal and psychological services free of charge to the LGBTQ+ community women including key population groups such as sex workers.Read More
More from Politics
Ramaphosa admits ANC-led government policies partly to blame for load shedding
Speaking during the opening of the 55th national elective conference, Cyril Ramaphosa maintains that the government has made some good changes to help with Eskom.Read More
ANC Elective Conference: Cyril Ramaphosa has (finally) arrived
The 55th ANC Elective Conference has been off to a late start, leaving many waiting in anticipation.Read More
LIVE: ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa officially opens the party's 55th conference
After a delay with delegates struggling to register, the party's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has opened the official programme.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Live from the 55th ANC National Conference
All the news you need to know.Read More
Fashionably late: 55th ANC Elective Conference off to a late start
ANC members gather for the 55th ANC Elective Conference at Nasrec this weekend.Read More
Schools reportedly withholding pupils' reports due to unpaid school fees
Concerned parents have sent emails complaining that two schools in Gauteng refuse to release reports due to outstanding school fees.Read More
'Electoral committee can't be like police when guarding vote buying tactics'
Five party members voted to adopt the Section 89 report that leveled prima facie evidence against the President going against the party directive.Read More
The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown
Bongani Bingwa speaks to political journalist Norman Masungwini about how the ANC will navigate some of its most recent scandals.Read More
'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation'
At a press conference on Thursday, recently-appointed Eskom chair Mpho Makwana refused to answer whether he agreed with Gwede Mantashe that André de Ruyter is a 'traitor'.Read More