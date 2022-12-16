The Midday Report Express: Live from the 55th ANC National Conference
The Midday Report is broadcasting live from the 55th ANC National Conference bringing you all the breaking news as it happens.
Unfortunately, the conference has seemingly begun with a bit of a snag, as problems with the delegate registration look to delay the kickoff.
Mandy Wiener linked up with a host of EWN reporters who are monitoring this vital conference in the ANC's history.
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
-
Ex-President Zuma sues Ramaphosa ahead of the 55th National Conference.
-
UK fugitive to face extradition to SA for R745m Eskom fraud case.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Live from the 55th ANC National Conference
Source : 702
