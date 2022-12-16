Fashionably late: 55th ANC Elective Conference off to a late start
Clarence Ford interviews Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Associate at Institute for Global Dialogue.
Members of the ANC have gathered in Johannesburg to determine the new National Election Committe, which ultimately will change the way in which the county is run going forward.
Points raised by Sanusha Naidu:
- Program has been delayed allegedly due to load shedding – it was expected to commence at approximately 9am but has now been pushed until after lunch
- Matters are delicate, sensitive and in "crisis mode" within the construct of the Elective Conference
- Last night (Thursday), former president Jacob Zuma's lawyer released a private prosecution against Cyril Ramaphosa
- ANC faces an internal crisis following the past few weeks, including Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma voting in favour of the Section 89 panel, which has created a gloomy, dense atmosphere at the conference
- There are possibilities of a third candidate from senior management within the organisation to contest the presidency
- Nothing is set in stone – the nomination numbers can change
The massive never-ending issue that the country is facing is load shedding, and it's since been announced that stage six will be making a comeback.
Naidu comments:
If we are on stage six, we are basically being taken to the brink every single time, and I don't know how much more of this our hearts can take in terms of sustaining ourselves.Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Associate at Institute for Global Dialogue
While the country awaits to see if President Cyril Ramaphosa will serve a second term or not, today's decision will affect the country and the critical change that needs to be made going forward.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fashionably late: 55th ANC Elective Conference off to a late start
Source : 702
