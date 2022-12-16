ANC Elective Conference: Cyril Ramaphosa has (finally) arrived





John Perlman interviews Tshidi Madia, Eye Witness News (EWN) Political Editor.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally arrived at the ANC Elective Conference where the main proceedings will take place.

This conference, of course, will determine the New Election Committee for the ANC.

Tshidi Madia comments:

The programme which was supposed to start this morning has been very delayed

Negotiating, bartering and horse trading will occur until the very last second before voting

Part of the problem of the integrity of the registration process is due to a new membership system which has been put into place. Credentials will not be passed until verification of each member have been done

Voting is set for tomorrow, 17 December 2022

It's reckoned that nominations will take place well into the evening given the delay

The first announcement is expected to occur on Saturday evening into early hours of Sunday

The nomination process includes a headcount which is conducted by the Elections Committee

The Electoral committee has proposed that the ballots be split three ways, which allows members that have contested for presidency with low votes to then stand up for Deputy President, which was rejected by the NEC, but remains a possibility for this conference

I'm expecting a lot of curve balls. Tshidi Madia, EWN Political Editor

This conference is actually the highest decision-making body in the ANC. Tshidi Madia, EWN Political Editor

