WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater





Screengrab from CGTN video of divers encountering green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso River posted on YouTube

A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda while exploring the Formoso River in Brazil.

The green anaconda of South America is famed as the largest snake in the world, known to strike from the depths and take down big animals like crocodiles and deer.

The 90-kilogram female in the footage seemed unperturbed by the intrusion into her watery home.

Bartolomeo Bove, a professional diver and marine videographer, caught the encounter on camera.

In a report by Oceanic Insight, Bove says diving with anacondas is possible here because the rivers and the bodies of water around the Bonito area are the only places in South America where anacondas can be found in crystal clear waters.

The behaviour of the anaconda debunks the myth that it is an aggressive and violent creature... It is without a doubt an extremely strong predator that can react if threatened, so they have to be treated with a lot of respect. Bartolomeo Bove, Professional diver

Watch the video of the encounter below:

