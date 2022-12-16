Ramaphosa admits ANC-led government policies partly to blame for load shedding





SOWETO - African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday admitted that the ANC-led government's poor policy decisions are partly to blame for the unrelenting power cuts.

There have been weeks of continuous power cuts following breakdowns at generating units at Eskom's key power stations, including Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel.

Speaking at the ANC’s 55th national elective conference in Nasrec, Ramaphosa told delegates that the party stood by its interventions to transform the country's energy sector.

“The insecurity of electricity supply continues to be one of the greatest impediments to economic recovery. Poor policy decisions in the past, together with inadequate maintenance, mismanagement, state capture and widespread corruption, have left our electricity system in a critical state.”

The crisis dates as far back as former president Thabo Mbeki's administration when government failed to heed calls for new power stations.

Problems at the power utility worsened under former president Jacob Zuma and incumbent Ramaphosa.

While Ramaphosa admitted that the ANC-led government is partly to blame, he said key policy changes were made to enable a more competitive and reliable energy supply.

“Government has made significant policy changes.”

Ramaphosa added Eskom was also set to recruit skilled engineers and executives to turn the power utility around.

