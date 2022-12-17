[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets
A huge vertical aquarium in a Berlin hotel burst on Friday, releasing over 1 million litres of saltwater and 1 500 fish into the lobby and out onto the streets.
The flood of water swept chairs, tables and other debris into the tourist area where the Radisson Blu is situated.
The hotel is part of the DomAquarée complex which accommodates shops, restaurants and tourist attractions in the heart of the German city.
Two people were injured by falling glass and taken to hospital.
None of the various species of exotic fish in the aquarium survived.
CBS News quotes Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey as saying it was lucky the burst happened in the early hours of the day, when there weren't many people around.
"Woke up from a horrifying explosion at around 6am" writes Iva Yudinski, a guest at the Radisson Blu.
"It turns out that the giant aquarium in our hotel... just exploded! Thankfully we are all ok."
Guests were moved to another hotel she says on her Facebook post.
The almost 16-metre high "AquaDom" is thought to be the tallest freestanding cylindrical aquarium in the world.
Initial investigations indicate material fatigue could be the cause of the burst.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lefpap/lefpap1805/lefpap180500024/104861683-aquadom-aquarium-berlin-germany-.jpg
