ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana
Abongile Nzelenzele gets an update from EWN reporter Lindsay Dentlinger who is at the ANC elective conference at Nasrec.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum (PBF) on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.
He said the ANC is on track to renew itself, to rebuild and to ultimately win elections in 2024, reports Lindsay Dentlinger.
This is because, as the Minister put it, 'coalitions are a nightmare' and he doesn't want to see the ANC having to be part of that.
Addressing the PBF on key challenges facing South Africa, Godongwana said government had "dropped the ball" on Eskom.
He said government couldn't just continue to pump in the billions that we've seen over the years into the power utility without plans being made to make the operation sustainable.Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN reporter
He also said he doesn't care where the additional electricity supply comes from, it just has to happen and that's in reference to the debate about renewable energy.Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN reporter
In the context of climate change, the Minister said the developed world needs to help South Africa in coming up with an alternative development plan for Mpumalanga if we're to shut down 30 coal stations there and move to a renewable sector.
It's expected that the conference will hear nominations from the floor for the ANC top six leadership positions later on Saturday, which had initially been scheduled for late on Friday night.
#ANC55 Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is speaking to the business community this morning, on the sidelines of the national conference. LD pic.twitter.com/76oMTsyU3k' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 17, 2022
Scroll to the top to listen to Dentlinger's update
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana
Source : EWN
More from Politics
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral
Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former president seemingly tried to upstage the current one.Read More
ANC Conference: ‘Race for deputy president is the one to watch’
The ANC's 55th national elective conference has entered its second day and voting for the top six positions is expected to dominate proceedings.Read More
ANC Conference: 'Pro-Ramaphosa delegates were held back at registration points'
A 7-hour delay on the first day of the ANC elective conference is a symptom of factional battles says EWN political editor Tshidi Madia.Read More
Ramaphosa admits ANC-led government policies partly to blame for load shedding
Speaking during the opening of the 55th national elective conference, Cyril Ramaphosa maintains that the government has made some good changes to help with Eskom.Read More
ANC Elective Conference: Cyril Ramaphosa has (finally) arrived
The 55th ANC Elective Conference has been off to a late start, leaving many waiting in anticipation.Read More
LIVE: ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa officially opens the party's 55th conference
After a delay with delegates struggling to register, the party's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has opened the official programme.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Live from the 55th ANC National Conference
All the news you need to know.Read More
Fashionably late: 55th ANC Elective Conference off to a late start
ANC members gather for the 55th ANC Elective Conference at Nasrec this weekend.Read More
Schools reportedly withholding pupils' reports due to unpaid school fees
Concerned parents have sent emails complaining that two schools in Gauteng refuse to release reports due to outstanding school fees.Read More
More from Local
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral
Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former president seemingly tried to upstage the current one.Read More
'Money main driver behind latest bout of deaths at illegal initiation schools'
General practitioner Fundile Nyati says money is the reason why abuse and malpractice occurs at initiation schools.Read More
Ramaphosa admits ANC-led government policies partly to blame for load shedding
Speaking during the opening of the 55th national elective conference, Cyril Ramaphosa maintains that the government has made some good changes to help with Eskom.Read More
ANC Elective Conference: Cyril Ramaphosa has (finally) arrived
The 55th ANC Elective Conference has been off to a late start, leaving many waiting in anticipation.Read More
Fashionably late: 55th ANC Elective Conference off to a late start
ANC members gather for the 55th ANC Elective Conference at Nasrec this weekend.Read More
UCT Online High School refutes claims it is 'a sinking ship'
Daily Maverick has published articles that claim parents and teachers have raised the alarm about the 'myriad problems' experienced at the School in its first year of operation.Read More
'ANC divisions will haunt them in 2024' - analyst
The conference will elect the party's 80-member NEC and its so-called Top Six leaders, including the president.Read More
The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown
Bongani Bingwa speaks to political journalist Norman Masungwini about how the ANC will navigate some of its most recent scandals.Read More
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again
The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be reduced to stage 4.Read More
More from Business
UCT Online High School refutes claims it is 'a sinking ship'
Daily Maverick has published articles that claim parents and teachers have raised the alarm about the 'myriad problems' experienced at the School in its first year of operation.Read More
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again
The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be reduced to stage 4.Read More
No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?)
Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident.Read More
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'
Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corporates says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation'
At a press conference on Thursday, recently-appointed Eskom chair Mpho Makwana refused to answer whether he agreed with Gwede Mantashe that André de Ruyter is a 'traitor'.Read More
Castle Lager unleashes the economic potential of South African townships
Castle Lager has been the grain and fiber of South Africa's versatile story for the past 127 years.Read More
6 end-year tips to ensure your personal finances are 2023 ready
In the final countdown to next year, there’s one more to check before mentally clocking out of 2022 – your finances.Read More
Rough patch or terminal decline? Why you should beware of buying falling shares
When a companies share prices start to fall it can be tempting to buy up shares, but you should exercise caution before making a purchase.Read More
Who is Bernard Arnault? He just replaced Elon Musk as world's richest person
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has just bumped Elon Musk from the top spot.Read More