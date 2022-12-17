Streaming issues? Report here
World
Africa
Opinion
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana

17 December 2022 8:39 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
ANC
ANC Elective Conference
Enoch Godongwana
2024 elections
#ANC55

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.

Abongile Nzelenzele gets an update from EWN reporter Lindsay Dentlinger who is at the ANC elective conference at Nasrec.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the 2022 ANC elective conference
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the 2022 ANC elective conference

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum (PBF) on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.

He said the ANC is on track to renew itself, to rebuild and to ultimately win elections in 2024, reports Lindsay Dentlinger.

This is because, as the Minister put it, 'coalitions are a nightmare' and he doesn't want to see the ANC having to be part of that.

Addressing the PBF on key challenges facing South Africa, Godongwana said government had "dropped the ball" on Eskom.

He said government couldn't just continue to pump in the billions that we've seen over the years into the power utility without plans being made to make the operation sustainable.

Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN reporter

He also said he doesn't care where the additional electricity supply comes from, it just has to happen and that's in reference to the debate about renewable energy.

Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN reporter

In the context of climate change, the Minister said the developed world needs to help South Africa in coming up with an alternative development plan for Mpumalanga if we're to shut down 30 coal stations there and move to a renewable sector.

It's expected that the conference will hear nominations from the floor for the ANC top six leadership positions later on Saturday, which had initially been scheduled for late on Friday night.

Scroll to the top to listen to Dentlinger's update


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana




