17 December 2022 2:40 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Freshly Ground
Zolani Mahola
The One Who Sings
Lizette Chirrime

Mahola, now known as 'The one who sings' is appealing for help to raise funds for close friend and fellow artist Lizette Chirrime.

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews South African songbird Zolani Mahola, 'The one who sings'.

Zolani Mahola is asking for help to raise funds for Lizette Chirrime, Mozambican artist and her close friend, who needs urgent surgery.

Chirrime requires around R500 000 for a crucial operation that will save her leg from amputation.

On her GoGetFunding page the visual artist explains that the hip replacement surgery she underwent in South Africa in 2020 turns out not to have been as successful as originally thought. Her hip bone has become infected.

Mahola says her friend is a wonderful artist who spent about a decade living in South Africa before recently moving back to Mozambique.

She is an artist who has made a huge impact on the pan-African and southern African art scene.

Zolani Mahola, Award-winning singer

Lizette is someone who has really connected women in different spaces.

Zolani Mahola, Award-winning singer

If you'd like to contribute go to Chirrime’s GoGetFunding page.

Mahola says her Instagram page also has a link to the campaign.

The South African singer was involved in an event in Cape Town earlier this week to raise funds for her friend.

walking-back-to-lifejpg

Upcoming performance

Mahola, who now goes by her stage name ‘The one who sings’ will be performing at Athletic Club & Social in Cape Town on 21 December 2022.

The event speaks to the change she made from being the lead singer in award-winning band Freshly Ground to becoming a solo artist.

The performance will feature music from her solo debut album Thetha Mama.

Scroll up to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Zolani Mahola rallies behind artist friend who needs surgery to save her leg




