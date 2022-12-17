'Money main driver behind latest bout of deaths at illegal initiation schools'
Refiloe Mpakanyane interviewed Dr Fundile Nyati on Weekend Breakfast.
As of November 2022, 12 initiates have died at "initiation schools" in the Eastern Cape.
In the most recent case an initiate was found hanging from a tree near Langeni outside Mthatha.
Dr Fundile Nyati says it is in response to unemployment that inexperienced and unqualified people set up camp and offer services to earn a quick buck.
Economics have come into this. People who are unemployed, who want some money, they come up and they make themselves out to be traditional surgeons.Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP and CEO - Proactive health Solutions
You still find illegal traditional surgeons and traditional nurses who are actually performing these and the main driver for that is really to make money out of the process.Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP and CEO - Proactive health Solutions
While the intention behind the age-old rite of passage from boy to man is good, there’s been a lot of corruption over the years Dr Nyati adds.
Ideally it should be a process of when one gets to the homecoming ceremony having gone through the process, they are responsible members of society…Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP and CEO - Proactive health Solutions
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_9329922_african-huts-in-the-transkei.html?vti=mtgafcklh73cdc6ng3-1-96
