Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral





Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa chatted and laughed together on Day Two of the 2022 ANC national conference. Screengrab from video on Twitter @AlbaMokopane

Politics is politics, also at the 55th ANC national conference, where Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like old buddies on the sidelines on Day Two.

On the opening day the former president made what seemed like a staged entrance as the current President was making his opening remarks.

This led to Ramaphosa being heckled by KZN delegates who also sang pro-Zuma songs.

The video of the two engaging and even briefly holding hands on Saturday is going viral on social media.

"Politics in a rare, crazy moment" exclaims one tweep.

Another praises Ramaphosa's "emotional intelligence" beating that of Zuma.

Cyril Ramaphosa beats Jacob Zuma with emotional intelligence. Even after openly plotting against him and trying to collapse the conference, Ramaphosa still meets the evil man and jokes with him. Never underestimate education pic.twitter.com/cfLtCrPyQ1 ' Thohoyandou 🇿🇦 🇧🇼 (@AlbaMokopane) December 16, 2022

Politics in crazy, a rare moment of Cyril & Zuma chatting like close buddies and even holding hands😮😬😂



ANC KZN Step Aside Siboniso Duma 16th December Zulu Jacobeth Bonang Zulu Msholozi #CR22 Gwede Mantashe 16th of December Ace Magashule pic.twitter.com/or8HPWDfkG ' 🇿🇦 🎬 ENOCKAY💻 📡🇿🇦 (@enovaloyi) December 16, 2022

On Thursday, the news also broke that Zuma is launching a private prosecution against Ramaphosa.

The charges are connected to the private prosecution the former president has already instituted against state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan relating to the alleged leaking confidential medical information.

They are reportedly based on an accusation that the President failed to act after Zuma complained about alleged improper conduct by Downer and advocate Andrew Breitenbach SC.

Ramaphosa has described Zuma's latest move as an abuse of legal process.

