Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral
Politics is politics, also at the 55th ANC national conference, where Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like old buddies on the sidelines on Day Two.
On the opening day the former president made what seemed like a staged entrance as the current President was making his opening remarks.
This led to Ramaphosa being heckled by KZN delegates who also sang pro-Zuma songs.
#ANC55 More disruptions from ANCKZN members. TCG pic.twitter.com/QZI5aE8fHl' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 16, 2022
The video of the two engaging and even briefly holding hands on Saturday is going viral on social media.
"Politics in a rare, crazy moment" exclaims one tweep.
Another praises Ramaphosa's "emotional intelligence" beating that of Zuma.
Cyril Ramaphosa beats Jacob Zuma with emotional intelligence. Even after openly plotting against him and trying to collapse the conference, Ramaphosa still meets the evil man and jokes with him. Never underestimate education pic.twitter.com/cfLtCrPyQ1' Thohoyandou 🇿🇦 🇧🇼 (@AlbaMokopane) December 16, 2022
Politics in crazy, a rare moment of Cyril & Zuma chatting like close buddies and even holding hands😮😬😂' 🇿🇦 🎬 ENOCKAY💻 📡🇿🇦 (@enovaloyi) December 16, 2022
ANC KZN Step Aside Siboniso Duma 16th December Zulu Jacobeth Bonang Zulu Msholozi #CR22 Gwede Mantashe 16th of December Ace Magashule pic.twitter.com/or8HPWDfkG
On Thursday, the news also broke that Zuma is launching a private prosecution against Ramaphosa.
The charges are connected to the private prosecution the former president has already instituted against state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan relating to the alleged leaking confidential medical information.
RELATED: Legal experts call Zuma's private prosecution of Ramaphosa ludicrous
They are reportedly based on an accusation that the President failed to act after Zuma complained about alleged improper conduct by Downer and advocate Andrew Breitenbach SC.
Ramaphosa has described Zuma's latest move as an abuse of legal process.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral
More from Politics
ANC Conference: ‘Race for deputy president is the one to watch’
The ANC's 55th national elective conference has entered its second day and voting for the top six positions is expected to dominate proceedings.Read More
ANC Conference: 'Pro-Ramaphosa delegates were held back at registration points'
A 7-hour delay on the first day of the ANC elective conference is a symptom of factional battles says EWN political editor Tshidi Madia.Read More
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.Read More
Ramaphosa admits ANC-led government policies partly to blame for load shedding
Speaking during the opening of the 55th national elective conference, Cyril Ramaphosa maintains that the government has made some good changes to help with Eskom.Read More
ANC Elective Conference: Cyril Ramaphosa has (finally) arrived
The 55th ANC Elective Conference has been off to a late start, leaving many waiting in anticipation.Read More
LIVE: ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa officially opens the party's 55th conference
After a delay with delegates struggling to register, the party's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has opened the official programme.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Live from the 55th ANC National Conference
All the news you need to know.Read More
Fashionably late: 55th ANC Elective Conference off to a late start
ANC members gather for the 55th ANC Elective Conference at Nasrec this weekend.Read More
Schools reportedly withholding pupils' reports due to unpaid school fees
Concerned parents have sent emails complaining that two schools in Gauteng refuse to release reports due to outstanding school fees.Read More
More from Local
'Money main driver behind latest bout of deaths at illegal initiation schools'
General practitioner Fundile Nyati says money is the reason why abuse and malpractice occurs at initiation schools.Read More
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.Read More
Ramaphosa admits ANC-led government policies partly to blame for load shedding
Speaking during the opening of the 55th national elective conference, Cyril Ramaphosa maintains that the government has made some good changes to help with Eskom.Read More
ANC Elective Conference: Cyril Ramaphosa has (finally) arrived
The 55th ANC Elective Conference has been off to a late start, leaving many waiting in anticipation.Read More
Fashionably late: 55th ANC Elective Conference off to a late start
ANC members gather for the 55th ANC Elective Conference at Nasrec this weekend.Read More
UCT Online High School refutes claims it is 'a sinking ship'
Daily Maverick has published articles that claim parents and teachers have raised the alarm about the 'myriad problems' experienced at the School in its first year of operation.Read More
'ANC divisions will haunt them in 2024' - analyst
The conference will elect the party's 80-member NEC and its so-called Top Six leaders, including the president.Read More
The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown
Bongani Bingwa speaks to political journalist Norman Masungwini about how the ANC will navigate some of its most recent scandals.Read More
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again
The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be reduced to stage 4.Read More