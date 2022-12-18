Zuma's private prosecution against Ramaphosa without substance: Magwenya

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Helping someone who hasn’t asked for help Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on whether we can force a person to change their undesir... 18 December 2022 11:12 AM
Army deployed to guard Eskom power stations amid load shedding crisis Eskom says soldiers will be posted at four power plants - namely Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations. 18 December 2022 6:44 AM
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former pre... 17 December 2022 1:26 PM
View all Local
If there's vote buying, we need to know about it asap, says ANC's Mabe Outgoing spokesperson of the ANC, Pule Mabe, says delegates must come forward with proof of vote buying if they value the respect... 18 December 2022 2:47 PM
It's Mokonyane vs Joemat-Pettersson for ANC's first DSG post While punters don’t believe she can beat Mokonyane, both women have chequered histories as former ministers.  18 December 2022 12:53 PM
Why did Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma decline her presidency nomination? Politics researcher and analyst Malaika Mahlatsi says Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma made a learned decision after declining her ANC presi... 18 December 2022 11:08 AM
View all Politics
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Satu... 17 December 2022 8:39 AM
UCT Online High School refutes claims it is 'a sinking ship' Daily Maverick has published articles that claim parents and teachers have raised the alarm about the 'myriad problems' experience... 16 December 2022 10:10 AM
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be r... 16 December 2022 6:57 AM
View all Business
Feeling mentally drained? How to deal with year-end fatigue Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to SADAG operations director Cassey Chambers on dealing with year-end fatigue and on how to keep going. 18 December 2022 7:18 AM
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river. 17 December 2022 10:32 AM
[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets A huge vertical aquarium in Berlin's Radisson Blu burst on Friday, washing 1 500 fish and debris into the lobby and out onto the s... 17 December 2022 7:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
View all Sport
What's hot on streaming right now? Hugh Fraser shares which movies to watch out for this weekend and what is also available on the streaming channels. 9 December 2022 3:48 PM
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Panicked Chinese stockpile flu products after lifting of zero-Covid People in China are stockpiling "flu products" after the autocratic country ended its "zero Covid" policy last week. 15 December 2022 10:44 AM
Former Brazilian president's supporters engage in protests after election defeat Supporters of the former Brazilian president have been taking to the streets in protests after he lost the last election. 14 December 2022 12:57 PM
American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough. 14 December 2022 10:11 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
View all Africa
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon' Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corpora... 15 December 2022 5:55 PM
André de Ruyter underestimated the requirements to run Eskom as CEO - Ted Blom Economy-destroying power cuts have led to growing calls to fire De Ruyter, who has led Eskom since 2019. 15 December 2022 7:07 AM
'André de Ruyter's vision went against politically connected vested interests' Following a barrage of attacks, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigned on Wednesday. 15 December 2022 6:47 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Zuma's private prosecution against Ramaphosa without substance: Magwenya

18 December 2022 7:01 AM
by Ray White
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
cyril ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has served Zuma with legal papers, saying Zuma must withdraw his private prosecution against him.

JOHANNESBURG - Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the motive for the legal action by former president Jacob Zuma is political and lacks any substance.

On Thursday - the eve of the ANC national elective conference, the Jacob Zuma Foundation released a statement declaring that Zuma had instituted a private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It claimed this was for being an accessory after the fact in the crimes committed by, among others, advocate Billy Downer and breaching the provisions of the National Prosecuting Authority Act.

Now, Ramaphosa has served Zuma with legal papers, saying Zuma must withdraw his private prosecution against him.

The foundation argues that Ramaphosa took no action when requested by Zuma, and is therefore complicit.

But Magwenya says the president did act.

“In the president referring the matter to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and requesting him to refer the matter to the [Legal Practice Council] LPC, what more could the president have done that doesn’t border on interfering with an independent prosecutorial body?”

He said Zuma has interfered with legal processes before, however, the current administration has no appetite for interfering with institutions of democracy.

“As a country, we have seen this movie before, and it was a horror movie where the executive felt it had unfettered authority and power to interfere with institutions of democracy. This president, this administration will not allow itself to be dragged into that space again,” Magwenya said.

RELATED:


This article first appeared on EWN : Zuma's private prosecution against Ramaphosa without substance: Magwenya




18 December 2022 7:01 AM
by Ray White
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
cyril ramaphosa

More from Politics

Outgoing ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe addressing the media in Nasrec. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

If there's vote buying, we need to know about it asap, says ANC's Mabe

18 December 2022 2:47 PM

Outgoing spokesperson of the ANC, Pule Mabe, says delegates must come forward with proof of vote buying if they value the respect they get as elected leaders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's Mokonyane vs Joemat-Pettersson for ANC's first DSG post

18 December 2022 12:53 PM

While punters don’t believe she can beat Mokonyane, both women have chequered histories as former ministers. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma at the ANC national elective conference at Nasrec in Soweto, on 16 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Why did Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma decline her presidency nomination?

18 December 2022 11:08 AM

Politics researcher and analyst Malaika Mahlatsi says Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma made a learned decision after declining her ANC president nomination.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

55th ANC national elective conference day 2. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

ANCYL wants young blood in ANC NEC, while Lesufi is for quality over age

18 December 2022 9:12 AM

The league’s convener, Nonceba Mhlauli said if the party wants to reclaim the youth vote, then it is time for the old guard to make space for young leaders. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: EWN/Nokukhanya Mntambo

Voting for ANC's top 7 expected to commence on Sunday morning

18 December 2022 5:04 AM

Delegates adopted a proposal to change the makeup of its officials’ structure – increasing from a top six to a top seven.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa chatted and laughed together on Day Two of the 2022 ANC national conference. Screengrab from video on Twitter @AlbaMokopane

Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral

17 December 2022 1:26 PM

Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former president seemingly tried to upstage the current one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

55th ANC National Elective Conference Day 1, Cyril Ramaphosa leaning toward David Mabudza. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

ANC Conference: ‘Race for deputy president is the one to watch’

17 December 2022 11:14 AM

The ANC's 55th national elective conference has entered its second day and voting for the top six positions is expected to dominate proceedings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

55th ANC National Elective Conference Day 1, Cyril Ramaphosa smiling gleefully once again. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

ANC Conference: 'Pro-Ramaphosa delegates were held back at registration points'

17 December 2022 10:30 AM

A 7-hour delay on the first day of the ANC elective conference is a symptom of factional battles says EWN political editor Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the 2022 ANC elective conference

ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana

17 December 2022 8:39 AM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

55th ANC National Elective Conference Day 1, Cyril Ramaphosa leaning toward David Mabudza. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Ramaphosa admits ANC-led government policies partly to blame for load shedding

16 December 2022 5:56 PM

Speaking during the opening of the 55th national elective conference, Cyril Ramaphosa maintains that the government has made some good changes to help with Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

If there's vote buying, we need to know about it asap, says ANC's Mabe

Politics

It's Mokonyane vs Joemat-Pettersson for ANC's first DSG post

Politics

ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana

Politics Local Business

EWN Highlights

Argentina beat France on penalties to win World Cup

18 December 2022 8:06 PM

Cosas hopes ANC will work on party renewal

18 December 2022 8:03 PM

Nzimande: Zuma has become a wrecking ball

18 December 2022 7:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA