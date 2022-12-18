Army deployed to guard Eskom power stations amid load shedding crisis
SOWETO - Amid Stage 6 power cuts and reports of sabotage at South Africa’s coal-fired power plants - the army is now being deployed to protect certain stations.
Eskom says soldiers will now being posted at four power plants - namely Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations.
BREAKING NEWS: Eskom has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the army is being deployed to four power plants, namely Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka this afternoon. This, according to Eskom's Aubrey Sambo this evening. #Eskom #Sandf @GraemeRauby' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 17, 2022
Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya says something had to be done about ongoing cases of sabotage.
"The last three months or so, there's been an increase in individuals being arrested, for sabotage, for theft and so on, so now what the president is doing is to just scale up that effort."
READ: Another truck driver arrested for coal theft at Matla power station - Eskom
But the SA National Defence Union is asking why the police can’t do the job alone.
The union’s Pikkie Greeff says he’s concerned, and questions the timing of the deployment.
"One has to question whether it involves a power play by the current president, given the conference underway or whether the deployment is based on real-time intelligence reports, or thirdly, whether it's a combination of both."
Meanwhile, top energy expert, Chris Yelland, fears that South Africans aren’t fully aware of the level of criminality at some power stations in Mpumalanga.
It's not yet clear how long they’ll be deployed for.
This article first appeared on EWN : Army deployed to guard Eskom power stations amid load shedding crisis
Source : Tutuka power station. Source: Twitter - Nokukhanya Mntambo/EWN
More from Local
Helping someone who hasn’t asked for help
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on whether we can force a person to change their undesirable or addictive ways?Read More
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral
Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former president seemingly tried to upstage the current one.Read More
'Money main driver behind latest bout of deaths at illegal initiation schools'
General practitioner Fundile Nyati says money is the reason why abuse and malpractice occurs at initiation schools.Read More
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.Read More
Ramaphosa admits ANC-led government policies partly to blame for load shedding
Speaking during the opening of the 55th national elective conference, Cyril Ramaphosa maintains that the government has made some good changes to help with Eskom.Read More
ANC Elective Conference: Cyril Ramaphosa has (finally) arrived
The 55th ANC Elective Conference has been off to a late start, leaving many waiting in anticipation.Read More
Fashionably late: 55th ANC Elective Conference off to a late start
ANC members gather for the 55th ANC Elective Conference at Nasrec this weekend.Read More
UCT Online High School refutes claims it is 'a sinking ship'
Daily Maverick has published articles that claim parents and teachers have raised the alarm about the 'myriad problems' experienced at the School in its first year of operation.Read More
'ANC divisions will haunt them in 2024' - analyst
The conference will elect the party's 80-member NEC and its so-called Top Six leaders, including the president.Read More