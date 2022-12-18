Feeling mentally drained? How to deal with year-end fatigue
As we look forward to the festive season break, most of us are pushing ahead towards the end of the year by balancing the demands of work, family, studies and personal goals.
It's a constant race to the finish line - one that can make you feel fatigue, burnt out and lacking energy.
While some of us are barely surviving getting through each day, we often underestimate how this impacts on our mental and physical health.
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to SADAG operations director Cassey Chambers on dealing with year-end fatigue and how to keep going.
2020 and 2021 were very difficult years. We're seeing a lot of people going into this festive season very depleted. We are emotionally and physically exhausted and it just feels like it's all too much. Some of us dread this time of year, because it's just so busy.Cassey Chambers, SADAG operations director
Pushing ourselves to the limit creates a feeling of being overwhelmed that often manifests physically.
This could result in headaches, backaches, digestive problems and changes in sleep.
Chambers said the process of de-stressing must be a pro-active one.
Get into the habit of checking in with yourself regularly to see how you're feeling. Ask yourself, am I tired, when last did I eat and how have I been sleeping? And then be intentional about recovering, almost as if you're recovering when you're sick. Schedule in rest and be mindful of what you're eating.Cassey Chambers, SADAG operations director
The holiday season can drain one's physical and mental energy.
There's the pressures of ensuring our children are entertained, hosting family social events and accepting every party invitation.
But one of the best ways to improve selfcare over this season is doing things that 'fill your cup'.
This means finding little things that bring joy and fuel your energy.
On the other side of the festive season, we hit the ground running. So we have to prioritize our mental health and wellbeing now. It could be setting boundaries by not going to every event. Not spending so much money and giving into the pressures of buying gifts. It's about taking a deep breath and taking time to recover and look after ourselves to get through to January.Cassey Chambers, SADAG operations director
Scroll up for the interview.
