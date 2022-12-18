Helping someone who hasn’t asked for help
Have you been in a situation where you're desperate to help someone who's reached rock bottom, but they won't accept your efforts.
How to help someone who hasn’t asked for help?
This difficult question was raised after a viral Tiktok video of Bonga Sithole, a homeless addict who caught the country’s attention with his eloquence. Sisanda Qwabe set out to help Bonga get clean and get his life back on track.
He managed to get him off the streets and assisted with checking into a rehabilitation centre only for Bonga to unexpectedly check himself out of rehab and go back to begging on the streets.
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on whether we can force a person to change their undesirable or addictive ways?
Trauma bonds becomes an addiction of sorts. There's the compulsiveness of the behavior and the obsessiveness of the thoughts. The trick with substance addiction is that they're chemicals that rewires the brain and it creates self-sabotaging behaviour. When those chemicals interacts with the brain of an intelligent man and they end up on the wrong side of life...that's the mystery.Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist
In many instances, people take it upon themselves to help others, without fully understanding the complexities of the situation.
This can often lead to a saviour complex.
Can there be bad judgment when it comes to intervention?
Jiyane believes society needs to get back to the basics of being human - fostering a sense of empathy and compassion for others.
This case spoke to Sisanda and something in her connected with whatever she saw. This was a move from apathy, where we're so overwhelmed and desensitized by the need. But the question is how much did he want to be saved?Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist
We can all stand aside and say let things unfold in its own divine time. Or you can take the option to give someone a hand up. Sometimes he may need it, but doesn't realise that he needs it. And we have to take those risks.Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist
Scroll up for the conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120720843_world-autism-awareness-day-puzzle-or-jigsaw-pattern-on-heart-with-autistic-childs-and-father-hands.html?vti=llc1onzwenzn4vyp4y-3-68
More from Local
Army deployed to guard Eskom power stations amid load shedding crisis
Eskom says soldiers will be posted at four power plants - namely Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations.Read More
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral
Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former president seemingly tried to upstage the current one.Read More
'Money main driver behind latest bout of deaths at illegal initiation schools'
General practitioner Fundile Nyati says money is the reason why abuse and malpractice occurs at initiation schools.Read More
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Saturday.Read More
Ramaphosa admits ANC-led government policies partly to blame for load shedding
Speaking during the opening of the 55th national elective conference, Cyril Ramaphosa maintains that the government has made some good changes to help with Eskom.Read More
ANC Elective Conference: Cyril Ramaphosa has (finally) arrived
The 55th ANC Elective Conference has been off to a late start, leaving many waiting in anticipation.Read More
Fashionably late: 55th ANC Elective Conference off to a late start
ANC members gather for the 55th ANC Elective Conference at Nasrec this weekend.Read More
UCT Online High School refutes claims it is 'a sinking ship'
Daily Maverick has published articles that claim parents and teachers have raised the alarm about the 'myriad problems' experienced at the School in its first year of operation.Read More
'ANC divisions will haunt them in 2024' - analyst
The conference will elect the party's 80-member NEC and its so-called Top Six leaders, including the president.Read More