Helping someone who hasn’t asked for help

Have you been in a situation where you're desperate to help someone who's reached rock bottom, but they won't accept your efforts.

How to help someone who hasn’t asked for help?

This difficult question was raised after a viral Tiktok video of Bonga Sithole, a homeless addict who caught the country’s attention with his eloquence. Sisanda Qwabe set out to help Bonga get clean and get his life back on track.

He managed to get him off the streets and assisted with checking into a rehabilitation centre only for Bonga to unexpectedly check himself out of rehab and go back to begging on the streets.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on whether we can force a person to change their undesirable or addictive ways?

Trauma bonds becomes an addiction of sorts. There's the compulsiveness of the behavior and the obsessiveness of the thoughts. The trick with substance addiction is that they're chemicals that rewires the brain and it creates self-sabotaging behaviour. When those chemicals interacts with the brain of an intelligent man and they end up on the wrong side of life...that's the mystery. Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist

In many instances, people take it upon themselves to help others, without fully understanding the complexities of the situation.

This can often lead to a saviour complex.

Can there be bad judgment when it comes to intervention?

Jiyane believes society needs to get back to the basics of being human - fostering a sense of empathy and compassion for others.

This case spoke to Sisanda and something in her connected with whatever she saw. This was a move from apathy, where we're so overwhelmed and desensitized by the need. But the question is how much did he want to be saved? Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist

We can all stand aside and say let things unfold in its own divine time. Or you can take the option to give someone a hand up. Sometimes he may need it, but doesn't realise that he needs it. And we have to take those risks. Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist

