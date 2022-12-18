It's Mokonyane vs Joemat-Pettersson for ANC's first DSG post
SOWETO - Former Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson and former Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane are going head-to-head on Sunday for the post of the ANC’s first deputy secretary-general (DSG).
It’s a job previously held for a decade by the late Jessie Duarte.
Joemat-Pettersson was a surprise nomination from the floor during nominations in the early hours of Sunday.
READ: First DSG hopeful tina Joemat-Pettersson backs Ramaphosa for second term
While punters don’t believe she can beat Mokonyane, both women have chequered histories as former ministers.
A former Gauteng Premier, Mokonyane appears to be the obvious choice for the first of two races for the position of deputy secretary-general.
But she has state capture allegations hanging over her head, amid claims that she received bribes from the late Bosasa boss, Gavin Watson.
READ: Kubayi says NEC members can't demand constant Eskom updates, Mokonyane disagrees
Under her tenure, the Water and Sanitation department went bankrupt, and R3 billion was wasted on the failed Giyani Bulk Water Project.
On the other hand, Joemat-Pettersson sold the country’s oil reserves in a dubious deal that’s since been reversed by the court, during her tenure as Energy Minister.
She courted further controversy when she received an R2 million bonus paid from money meant for solar water heaters, when she resigned as a member of parliament (MP) in 2017, after being axed from former president Jacob Zuma’s cabinet.
Political analyst Malaika Malatsi believes Mokonyane’s support is consolidated.
"Nomvula has been one person who in fact, amongst all the people who’ve been nominated has maintained significant support from both slates and all sides of the faction. So you’ve got people who support ramaphosa who support Nomvula and you’ve got who support Zweli Mkhize who also supports Nomvula."
The race for a second DSG will be between Maropene Ramokgoba and Ronalda Nalumango.
This article first appeared on EWN
