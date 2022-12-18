If there's vote buying, we need to know about it asap, says ANC's Mabe
SOWETO - Several media houses reported over the weekend that there were allegations of vote buying at the African National Congress’s (ANC) 55th national elective conference, currently being held at Nasrec, Soweto.
Delegates at the conference are due to cast their votes on Sunday night for the party's top seven positions.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe on Sunday said delegates should bring evidence of vote buying to the party for investigation.
Mabe said, though, that the party had not received any formal report from delegates who have either been induced to vote a particular way or witnessed vote buying taking place.
He said that police and observers at the conference were alerted to report any suspicious activities like exchanging of money to the party.
“We have said that we have got to deal with these instances because later on when you are elected in a position of leadership, if there has been some form of transacting on how it ultimately emerged, you then struggle to gain the necessary respect that must be given to a leader of the African National Congress,” he said.
#ANC55 Pule Mabe, outgoing ANC Spokesperson, says police officials and ANC staff have been alerted to report any suspicious activities like exchange of monies to the party so it can investigate.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 18, 2022
Mabe says the ANC electoral committee requires financial declarations… TCG
But, Mabe added, there were procedures in place to ensure the elections were free and fair.
He said the ANC initially wanted to have a staggered voting process, but delays with delegate registrations meant voting for all the top seven would take place in one day. But the delays are due to the party making sure that everyone who needs to vote is cleared and there is no fraud.
Mabe said the party was pushing to announce the results on Sunday and that the electoral committee and independent observers would be overseeing the elections.
"Alliance partners will deploy observers so already those observers have already been deployed. They now form part of the electoral commission."
This article first appeared on EWN : If there's vote buying, we need to know about it asap, says ANC's Mabe
Source : 702
