Cape Town couple launch SA's first skincare range for men
Motheo Khoaripe chats to Camilla Berry, co-founder of FACE For Him.
- FACE For Him is a newly-launched skincare range developed specifically for South African men and local conditions.
- Co-founder Camilla Berry says they had their "lightbulb" moment when partner Stuart questioned why no-one was talking to him as a male consumer about skincare.
When Stuart and Camilla Berry first met, his skincare routine comprised "a bar of soap and splash of water".
Camilla tells Motheo Khoaripe how she, as a knowledgeable beauty blogger, introduced her partner to a routine to help him take better care of his skin.
Spotting a gap in the market, the local couple have now launched South Africa's first skincare range for men.
The skincare industry as such may be huge, but it tends mainly to speak to women says Camilla.
It's kind of built into women from their teenage years that if they don't look after their face they're going to end up horribly aged before their time, whereas men don't have that same conversation.Camilla Berry, Co-founder - Face For Him
When we met, my husband was in that boat where he didn't take very good care of his skin mainly because he didn't know who to turn to to get advice.Camilla Berry, Co-founder - Face For Him
Stuart questioned why no-one was talking to him as a male consumer and that was the couple's "lightbulb" moment.
They decided to create a range of products suited particularly for the South African man, some of which include an "excellent" SPF factor.
FACE For Him products are available online at the moment from their own store.
The range is also stocked by a Cape Town barber shop, "The Terminal" in Green Point.
Camilla says there has been great interest from retailers and they plan to list with a big online retailer next year.
"We've avoided bricks and mortar retailers for the time being just because we are a startup and we are self-funded."
Find out more about the men's skincare range on faceforhim.co.za.
Scroll up to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cape Town couple launch SA's first skincare range for men
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kegfire/kegfire2208/kegfire220800327/190793584-happy-black-man-smearing-cream-on-face.jpg
More from Business
SANDF is inadequately equipped to pick up sabotage at Eskom - military analyst
Soldiers don't have the necessary skills required to pick up acts of sabotage in the system, says Helmoed Heitman.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the updated Suzuki S-Presso - cheapest car in South Africa
The Suzuki S-Presso, one of the best-selling cars in South Africa, just got better.Read More
'Two thirds of average middle class salary now goes to just servicing loans'
Eighty20 Consulting's latest figures show signs of growing credit stress on South Africa's middle-income consumers.Read More
Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction)
Ghana's Finance Ministry says it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans as it goes about restructuring its external debt.Read More
Got lucky with a 13th cheque or bonus? Essential DOs and DONT's
Rand Swiss' Gary Booysen shares valuable tips on spending or investing your extra money wisely.Read More
Holiday reads: A lighter look at making decisions and quizzing how we make them
Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) shares her holiday reading pick on The Money Show.Read More
My Best Friend: Fun SA dog food ad launches on TikTok and goes viral
Oresti Patricios, CEO at the Ornico Group, picks the Ultra Pet spot as his advertising "hero" of the week.Read More
Airbnb breaking down barriers to make local tourism more inclusive
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Airbnb's Velma Corcoran about the ways in which it is helping township and rural communities overcome obstacles to hosting.Read More
Rise Campaign: SAns from all walks of life must create political alternative
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Rivonia Circle Chairperson Songezo Zibi, part of the Rise Campaign.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Wedding proposal goes wrong after fake police arrest
A video of a marriage proposal gone wrong after a man roped in police to fake his arrest is going viralRead More
Xmas traffic between Gauteng, KZN ramps up by 1500 vehicles per hour - N3 Toll
Motorists are encouraged to stay vigilant amid increased road traffic this festive season.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the updated Suzuki S-Presso - cheapest car in South Africa
The Suzuki S-Presso, one of the best-selling cars in South Africa, just got better.Read More
'Two thirds of average middle class salary now goes to just servicing loans'
Eighty20 Consulting's latest figures show signs of growing credit stress on South Africa's middle-income consumers.Read More
Got lucky with a 13th cheque or bonus? Essential DOs and DONT's
Rand Swiss' Gary Booysen shares valuable tips on spending or investing your extra money wisely.Read More
How to make the most of a family staycation this December
If you are opting for a staycation in Joburg this festive season, there are still plenty of ways to get that holiday feeling.Read More
Be safe this holiday: sharing your travel plans online can put you at risk
When the holidays roll around it can be tempting to share all about your travels, but this can be a gateway for thieves.Read More
Fight the festive blues: give your loved ones the gift of support this season
The festive period can be very challenging for many people, and it is important to keep an eye on the people you love.Read More
WATCH: Would you take a dive into Devil's Pool at Victoria Falls?
A video of a woman swimming on top of Victoria Falls along with two friends is going viral.Read More