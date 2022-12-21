Cape Town couple launch SA's first skincare range for men





Motheo Khoaripe chats to Camilla Berry, co-founder of FACE For Him.

- FACE For Him is a newly-launched skincare range developed specifically for South African men and local conditions.

- Co-founder Camilla Berry says they had their "lightbulb" moment when partner Stuart questioned why no-one was talking to him as a male consumer about skincare.

@ kegfire/123rf.com

When Stuart and Camilla Berry first met, his skincare routine comprised "a bar of soap and splash of water".

Camilla tells Motheo Khoaripe how she, as a knowledgeable beauty blogger, introduced her partner to a routine to help him take better care of his skin.

Spotting a gap in the market, the local couple have now launched South Africa's first skincare range for men.

The skincare industry as such may be huge, but it tends mainly to speak to women says Camilla.

It's kind of built into women from their teenage years that if they don't look after their face they're going to end up horribly aged before their time, whereas men don't have that same conversation. Camilla Berry, Co-founder - Face For Him

When we met, my husband was in that boat where he didn't take very good care of his skin mainly because he didn't know who to turn to to get advice. Camilla Berry, Co-founder - Face For Him

Stuart questioned why no-one was talking to him as a male consumer and that was the couple's "lightbulb" moment.

They decided to create a range of products suited particularly for the South African man, some of which include an "excellent" SPF factor.

FACE For Him products are available online at the moment from their own store.

The range is also stocked by a Cape Town barber shop, "The Terminal" in Green Point.

Camilla says there has been great interest from retailers and they plan to list with a big online retailer next year.

"We've avoided bricks and mortar retailers for the time being just because we are a startup and we are self-funded."

Find out more about the men's skincare range on faceforhim.co.za.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cape Town couple launch SA's first skincare range for men