The fascinating history of Christmans carols, sung since the 1500s





For this week's masterclass, Relebogile Mabotja speaks with musician, conductor, entrepreneur, and industry legend, Richard Cock from Richard Cock Music Enterprises to learn more about the history behind Christmas carols.

Listen to the full interview below.

Cock and Mabotja agree that non-secular Christmas carols inspired secular anthems like 'All I Want For Christmas is You.'

The duo also served up these Christmas carol facts:

Carols go back to the 1500s

They're associated with other religious occasions other than Christmas, like Easter

Carols originated as "dance songs" for people to jive around to

There are South African/local carols — you just have to search for them

Despite having religious origins, carols are enjoyed universally

Many carols tell a story that we can learn from

One thing's for sure, when it comes to carols, Richard says it best...

The message is always positive. Richard Cock, music conductor and entrepreneur

No matter how many times carols are remade, "they never get old", says Mabotja.

If you're not in the Christmas mood yet, put on a carol or two, dance, have fun, and celebrate — it's what carols (and Christmas) is about after all.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.