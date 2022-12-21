Traditional or modern Christmas lunch — what will you be preparing?





© rawpixel/123rf.com

Chef Ntokozo Vilane notes that seven colours, roasted chicken, braai, and lamb are typical meals that South Africans enjoy for Christmas lunch.

When we speak about seven colours it is to explore more colours, add more to that braai, add vegetables explore to make the ordinary ingredients into extra ordinary Chef Ntokozo Vilane - Rooimaster Food and Beverages

Vilane advises that when a person lives alone and they want to have that special Christmas lunch, then a leg of lamb would be great, and it can be enjoyed with couscous, red tomatoes, and onions.

The thing about ingredients is that they might look almost the same, but how you prepare them is what makes the difference, explains Vilane.

