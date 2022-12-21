Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction)
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back.
- Cocoa and gold producer Ghana has suspended payments on most of its foreign debts, essentially defaulting.
- Ghana's Finance Ministry says the decision is "an interim emergency measure".
Ghana has announced it's suspended payments on most of its external debt.
This means the West African country is effectively defaulting on its debt, as it starts a restructuring process as part of a bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Ghana's Finance Ministry said it will not service selected debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans. It said the decision is "an interim emergency measure".
RELATED: Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back.
"Get used to this story because not many African are NOT over-indebted" warns Kgomoeswana. This includes South Africa.
The problem with Ghana is the currency weakened, inflation got out of control and then of course the world markets did what they did - remember Ghana exports cocoa, it's one of the largest alongside Ivory Coast, which goes into making chocolate.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
Because they're exporting commodities they're always going to be vulnerable to changes in forex rates... They've agreed with the IMF to a $3 billion but here's the number you should be scared of: not only are they over-indebted now, they are spending over 70% of their revenue on debt servicing, just imagine that!Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
Kgomoeswana remembers the words of the revered late Ghanaian leader Kwame Nkrumah, who predicted exactly this situation in his 1965 book "Neo-Colonialism, the Last Stage of Imperialism".
Nkwame Nkrumah said.... the semblance of independence and sovereignty is nothing but that. On paper you look free but you're not free because if you're now having the world's largest asset managers, and they're not African, meeting to decide your fate you know you are in trouble.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
Isn't it a shame that a country that used to be called the Gold Coast, because its a large producer of gold, is now going under debt protection....Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview (Ghana discussion at 5:17)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction)
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/boldg/boldg2203/boldg220300993/183811960-enlarged-map-of-ghana-on-america-centered-world-map-magnified-map-and-flag-of-ghana-vector-template-.jpg
More from Business
SANDF is inadequately equipped to pick up sabotage at Eskom - military analyst
Soldiers don't have the necessary skills required to pick up acts of sabotage in the system, says Helmoed Heitman.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the updated Suzuki S-Presso - cheapest car in South Africa
The Suzuki S-Presso, one of the best-selling cars in South Africa, just got better.Read More
'Two thirds of average middle class salary now goes to just servicing loans'
Eighty20 Consulting's latest figures show signs of growing credit stress on South Africa's middle-income consumers.Read More
Got lucky with a 13th cheque or bonus? Essential DOs and DONT's
Rand Swiss' Gary Booysen shares valuable tips on spending or investing your extra money wisely.Read More
Cape Town couple launch SA's first skincare range for men
With FACE For Him, Camilla and Stuart Berry have created a range of products suited particularly for the South African man and local conditions.Read More
Holiday reads: A lighter look at making decisions and quizzing how we make them
Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) shares her holiday reading pick on The Money Show.Read More
My Best Friend: Fun SA dog food ad launches on TikTok and goes viral
Oresti Patricios, CEO at the Ornico Group, picks the Ultra Pet spot as his advertising "hero" of the week.Read More
Airbnb breaking down barriers to make local tourism more inclusive
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Airbnb's Velma Corcoran about the ways in which it is helping township and rural communities overcome obstacles to hosting.Read More
Rise Campaign: SAns from all walks of life must create political alternative
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Rivonia Circle Chairperson Songezo Zibi, part of the Rise Campaign.Read More
More from Africa
Hippos are the latest target for poachers
Poachers are targetting hippos for their giant teeth.Read More
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises
The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affecting SA's own sources of energy.Read More
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt
Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed.Read More
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid
Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million.Read More
Is green hydrogen the next major area of investment and growth in South Africa?
The most prevalent element in the universe, hydrogen, is essential to achieving global climate change commitments.Read More
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?
South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.Read More
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table
Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losses.Read More
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe
The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.Read More
COP27: What went down so far
Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed.Read More
More from Politics
ANC is no longer even remotely representative of SA demographics - analyst
"When people look at leadership, they want to see that they are being represented and at the moment the ANC is falling short."Read More
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on
Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns
Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country.Read More
How to really transform South Africa, according to Professor Thuli Madonsela
"It doesn't make sense that our people are dying from water through storms, and yet the majority of our people don't have water."Read More
Rise Campaign: SAns from all walks of life must create political alternative
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Rivonia Circle Chairperson Songezo Zibi, part of the Rise Campaign.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Gwen Ramakgoba on being first woman ANC Treasurer
All the news you need to know.Read More
People are losing faith in the ANC and our political system - Carol Paton
"Ramaphosa may have won the vote, but he lost the battle to renew the ANC." Carol Paton shares her views on the '22 ANC election.Read More
Eskom, Phala Phala and a fractured ANC will continue to haunt Cyril Ramaphosa
Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election, the rand strengthened by more than 2% to around 17.26 to the US dollar.Read More
'ANC will get a hiding in 2024' - political analyst
Following the re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the President of the ANC, what happens to the structure of the party?Read More