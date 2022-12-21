Streaming issues? Report here
Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction)

21 December 2022 6:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Ghana
IMF
The Money Show
World Bank
Gold Coast
Victor Kgomoeswana
National Debt
cocoa
kwame nkrumah
Neo-colonialism
indebtedness

Ghana's Finance Ministry says it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans as it goes about restructuring its external debt.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back.

- Cocoa and gold producer Ghana has suspended payments on most of its foreign debts, essentially defaulting.

- Ghana's Finance Ministry says the decision is "an interim emergency measure".

Ghana magnified @ boldg/123rf.com
Ghana magnified @ boldg/123rf.com

Ghana has announced it's suspended payments on most of its external debt.

This means the West African country is effectively defaulting on its debt, as it starts a restructuring process as part of a bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Ghana's Finance Ministry said it will not service selected debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans. It said the decision is "an interim emergency measure".

RELATED: Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back.

"Get used to this story because not many African are NOT over-indebted" warns Kgomoeswana. This includes South Africa.

The problem with Ghana is the currency weakened, inflation got out of control and then of course the world markets did what they did - remember Ghana exports cocoa, it's one of the largest alongside Ivory Coast, which goes into making chocolate.

Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

Because they're exporting commodities they're always going to be vulnerable to changes in forex rates... They've agreed with the IMF to a $3 billion but here's the number you should be scared of: not only are they over-indebted now, they are spending over 70% of their revenue on debt servicing, just imagine that!

Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

Kgomoeswana remembers the words of the revered late Ghanaian leader Kwame Nkrumah, who predicted exactly this situation in his 1965 book "Neo-Colonialism, the Last Stage of Imperialism".

Nkwame Nkrumah said.... the semblance of independence and sovereignty is nothing but that. On paper you look free but you're not free because if you're now having the world's largest asset managers, and they're not African, meeting to decide your fate you know you are in trouble.

Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

Isn't it a shame that a country that used to be called the Gold Coast, because its a large producer of gold, is now going under debt protection....

Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview (Ghana discussion at 5:17)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction)




