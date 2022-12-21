'Two thirds of average middle class salary now goes to just servicing loans'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Andrew Fulton, Director at Eighty20 Consulting.
- Eighty20 Consulting's latest figures show signs of growing credit stress on South Africa's middle-income consumers.
- Rising interest rates are a huge contributing factor in this scenario says Eighty20 Director Andrew Fulton.
Spiralling food and fuel prices, rising interest rates... money has never been tighter.
Many people are left with not much choice but to increase their credit to get through the month and to pay off existing loans.
Its middle class workers segment is made up of about 4.1 million adults typically earning between R8 000 and R30 000 a month.
Fulton emphasizes the pressure caused by a series of rate hikes.
If you think about the interest rate environment back in 2021 he says, we enjoyed the lowest rates in a generation.
If I'd had a daughter who was around 25 years old I would've encouraged her to buy say a R1.5 million property... Given what's happened with interest rate increases of 3.25% just in the past year, she'd need to find the extra R2 100 a month just to hold on to that property..Andrew Fulton, Director - Eighty20 Consulting
That kind of encapsulates the big issue amongst the middle class right now because they're the ones that are aspiring to this lifestyle of car loans and home loans.Andrew Fulton, Director - Eighty20 Consulting
They're not the wealthiest, they're not the poorest, but they don't have a whole lot of savings or buffer income to make these additional payments on a monthly basis.Andrew Fulton, Director - Eighty20 Consulting
Eighty20 uses its own index of newly-in default loans as an indicator of stress.
Looking at the numbers for the middle class for this quarter, home loans in default went up by nearly 19% Fulton says.
In terms of average instalment to income ratios for the middle class, in the last year it's gone from around 61% to 66%.
About two thirds of the average middle class salary just goes towards servicing their loans.Andrew Fulton, Director - Eighty20 Consulting
Let's put that salary at R10 000 if you're at the low end... you only end up with around R4 400 at the end of the month to pay all your groceries, school fees... and everything else you have to cover.Andrew Fulton, Director - Eighty20 Consulting
For more from Fulton, scroll up to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Two thirds of average middle class salary now goes to just servicing loans'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes2003/fizkes200300177/141265125-thoughtful-millennial-biracial-man-in-eyeglasses-stack-with-hard-task-looking-at-laptop-screen-puzzl.jpg
