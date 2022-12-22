



Bianca Resnkov interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Suzuki has updated the low-cost S-Presso

Prices start from R162 000

Suzuki is selling more of its cars in South Africa right now than ever. © boggy22/123rf.com

Pricing starts at R162 000 for an entry-level GL model to R184 900 for the S-Edition AMT, which includes an automatic transmission.

It sports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Start/Stop technology and a 9-inch screen feature to guide you through reverse parking and guarantee plug-and-play through long-distance drives.

Key specifications include a dualjet 1.0-litre engine and fuel consumption of 4.4-litre per 100 kilometres.

The Suzuki S-Presso comes standard with a two-year/30 000 km service plan and a five-year/200 000 km promotional warranty.

This car gives you "bang for buck", says Page.

For R162 000, you really do get quite a bit of car for your money… Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [CAR REVIEW] We drive the updated Suzuki S-Presso - cheapest car in South Africa