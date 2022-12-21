Be safe this holiday: sharing your travel plans online can put you at risk





Abongile Nzelenzele spoke to Kabelo Palie, South African Insurance Association (SAIA) Technical Risks Manager.

When snapping a selfie at an exotic location be sure you do not accidently signal that your house is unprotected .

Ensure that your property is protected while you are away.

© thevisualsyouneed/123rf.com

When people share where they are and what they are doing throughout your dream getaway it unfortunately can show people with nefarious intentions that your house is standing empty.

Palie said that it is important to take precautions and a duty of care to protect yourself and your property when it might be vulnerable.

You do not want to advertise that there is an empty house standing there that is available for a burglary so to speak. Kabelo Palie, South African Insurance Association (SAIA) Technical Risks Manager

She added that you can take your pictures and enjoy your holiday, but you should be discreet with your posting until you return home.

In addition to this, if you are away from home, ensure that your property is secured and has an alarm system or other measures in place before you go.

Listen to the audio above for more.

