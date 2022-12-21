How to make the most of a family staycation this December





John Perlman spoke to Merle Dieterich, creator at www.Jozikidz.co.za.

There are many activities for families in and around Johannesburg .

Dietrich said water parks are particularly popular at this time of year.

Picture: © ammentorp/123rf.com

If your children are getting restless at home, and constantly begging for something to do, there are so many options to get them out of the house.

From burning off energy at adventure golf to seeing the wildlife at the lion and rhino park, Dieterich said the opportunities for fun over Christmas and New Year's are endless.

A very big one for people is the Johannesburg Zoo which is open with the festival of lights. Merle Dieterich, creator at Www.Jozikidz.Co.Za

If your little one is longing for some water friendly fun, there are a number of water parks, from Kids World and Water Park in Nasrec to Cedar Junction in Pretoria, open at this time of year.

If none of that suits your fancy, Dietrich said they are constantly updating their Facebook page with all the fun festive season options around the city.

She warned that some places, particularly the water parks, may require bookings in advance as things do get busy this time of year.

