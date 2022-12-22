Xmas traffic between Gauteng, KZN ramps up by 1500 vehicles per hour - N3 Toll
Ray White interviews Thania Dhoogra, operations manager at the N3 Toll Concession.
Traffic volumes from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal are expected to increase to about 1500 more vehicles for every hour at the start of the Christmas weekend.
This is according to the N3 Toll Concession’s (NT3C) traffic forecast which gives an indication of expected traffic volumes and peak conditions on the N3 Toll Route.
High traffic volumes are predicted between 3pm and 6pm on Friday.
The road is a shared space that every road user is responsible for, says Dhoogra.
Everybody has a part to play. It's not just the responsibility of law enforcement… it’s the responsibility of the drivers themselves as well to ensure that they are paying attention and that they are obeying the rules of the road…Thania Dhoogra, Operations Manager - N3 Toll Concession
She recommends drivers should stay informed of accident-prone areas when travelling long distances; areas such as Van Reenen’s Pass on the N3.
Van Reenen's Pass is traditionally one of those areas where we have a number of crash incidents that can cause a significant delay to people because it is an undivided section. Any incident can result in the entirety of the road being closed.Thania Dhoogra, Operations Manager - N3 Toll Concession
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54805316_traffic-jam-with-row-of-cars-on-expressway-during-rush-hour.html
