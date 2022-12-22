[WATCH] Warner Bros celebrates 100 years with 5-minute clip of all its movies
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that is going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Warner Bros Pictures was founded by four brothers: Jack, Sam, Albert, and Harry Warner on 04 April 1924.
What is YOUR favourite Warner Bros Pictures movie of all time?
Click below to watch the celebratory video of all the movies created by Warner Bros.
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
Source : Pixabay.com
