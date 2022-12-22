[WATCH] Wedding proposal goes wrong after fake police arrest





Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

In the video, there is a commotion in a yard where the police are arresting a man in front of his fiancé.

It was only later that he returns to propose to the love of his life, revealing that the arrest was fake and a way to spice up his proposal.

Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.