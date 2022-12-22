Streaming issues? Report here
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost

22 December 2022 9:17 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
African National Congress
ANC
ANC National Executive Committee
Cyril Ramaphosa
NEC
ray white

African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday.

Ray White interviews Dr Ebrahim Harvey, a political analyst.

While two-thirds of the committee are supporters of President Cyril Ramaphosa, some of his most vocal detractors are included in his cabinet.

The NEC includes Zweli Mkhize, who ran against Ramaphosa, as well as former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who both voted in favour of his impeachment over the Phala Phala scandal.

Perjury-convicted former ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini and Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu also secured their seats in the decision-making body.

Political analyst Dr Ebrahim Harvey says the move is "a strategic decision to try balance the divisions of the ANC’’.

Ramphosa's new strategy and victory in the party may be shortlived, he says.

Re-elected African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News
Re-elected African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

I think this is a pyrrhic victory for Ramaphosa because it could be a poisoned chalice in his second term.

Ebrahim Harvey, Political Analyst

It is likely that those that went against the president in the run-up to the national conference will be removed.

He’s going to do a reshuffle to exclude ministers that were against him and voted for the adoption of the parliamentary report.

Ebrahim Harvey, Political Analyst

The people who stood against him in the Zweli Mkhize camp; I think they are going to be dropped.

Ebrahim Harvey, Political Analyst

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




