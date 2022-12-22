ANC is no longer even remotely representative of SA demographics - analyst
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Oscar van Heerden, an independent political analyst.
South Africa is the eighth most ethnically diverse country in the world, but the country's leadership, specifically the ANC NEC, is not.
Of the NEC's 80 members, 41 are women, making it the first time in its history that women are in the majority.
But in a country with so many ethnicities, is this enough?
Dr Oscar van Heerden weighs in:
- The ANC has had a long-running tradition of non-racialism, but as of late, the tradition is falling short
The ANC has a long tradition of non-racialism, and the ANC has demonstrated over the years to actually non-consciously make an effort to project that kind of non-racialism. Unfortunately, if we look over the last few years, that has not been done.Dr Oscar van Heerden, independent political analyst
- There is a constant discussion of what it means to identify as "Black"
Generally, within the ANC there's an acceptance that when we talk about Black South Africans [it] encompasses Coloureds as well as Indians. That has been the history of the ANC.Dr Oscar van Heerden, independent political analyst
It wouldn't be a problem if indeed we all are seen as Black, and we have the representativity reflected in terms of the demographics in South Africa.Dr Oscar van Heerden, independent political analyst
- White, Indian and Coloured South Africans constitute about 21% of the population, but the NEC has only two Coloured women and one White female on it
At the moment in the NEC leadership, there's less than 5% represented...Instead of three, there should be 16 people on the NEC which would then be a more correct reflection. This is a big, big problem and the ANC is beginning to take note of it.Dr Oscar van Heerden, independent political analyst
- Racial groups are siding with parties where they feel represented
The very thing that the ANC has been actively fighting against for decades, for centuries in fact, and yet it is falling short to try and bring those communities into the ANC.Dr Oscar van Heerden, independent political analyst
When people look at leadership, they want to see that they are being represented in some shape or form and at the moment, the ANC is falling short.Dr Oscar van Heerden, independent political analyst
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ANC is no longer even remotely representative of SA demographics - analyst
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39380942_flag-of-african-national-congress-painted-on-brick-wall.html?vti=milsax2cm30yzz9ctn-1-4
More from Local
[WATCH] Warner Bros celebrates 100 years with 5-minute clip of all its movies
Warner Bros is turning 100 next April. Watch this moving clip that celebrates everything it ever produced.Read More
SANDF is inadequately equipped to pick up sabotage at Eskom - military analyst
Soldiers don't have the necessary skills required to pick up acts of sabotage in the system, says Helmoed Heitman.Read More
Xmas traffic between Gauteng, KZN ramps up by 1500 vehicles per hour - N3 Toll
Motorists are encouraged to stay vigilant amid increased road traffic this festive season.Read More
'Two thirds of average middle class salary now goes to just servicing loans'
Eighty20 Consulting's latest figures show signs of growing credit stress on South Africa's middle-income consumers.Read More
Ramaphosa must appear in court for criminal charges says Zuma Foundation
Jacob Zuma said that he will not withdraw the summons for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear in court for criminal charges.Read More
'We need to fight until we defeat the demon of corruption' — PSC
The Public Service Commission has said the endemic corruption across three spheres of government undermines our democracy.Read More
How mindfulness techniques can help you reset mentally ahead of 2023
Mindfulness experts provide techniques to help reset and navigate through life in 2023Read More
Potholed roads will take 10 to 15 years to fix - Joburg Roads Agency
Following severe damage caused by heavy rains, Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) is devising plans to repair the city’s roads.Read More
How to really transform South Africa, according to Professor Thuli Madonsela
"It doesn't make sense that our people are dying from water through storms, and yet the majority of our people don't have water."Read More
More from Politics
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on
Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction)
Ghana's Finance Ministry says it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans as it goes about restructuring its external debt.Read More
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns
Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country.Read More
How to really transform South Africa, according to Professor Thuli Madonsela
"It doesn't make sense that our people are dying from water through storms, and yet the majority of our people don't have water."Read More
Rise Campaign: SAns from all walks of life must create political alternative
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Rivonia Circle Chairperson Songezo Zibi, part of the Rise Campaign.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Gwen Ramakgoba on being first woman ANC Treasurer
All the news you need to know.Read More
People are losing faith in the ANC and our political system - Carol Paton
"Ramaphosa may have won the vote, but he lost the battle to renew the ANC." Carol Paton shares her views on the '22 ANC election.Read More
Eskom, Phala Phala and a fractured ANC will continue to haunt Cyril Ramaphosa
Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election, the rand strengthened by more than 2% to around 17.26 to the US dollar.Read More
'ANC will get a hiding in 2024' - political analyst
Following the re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the President of the ANC, what happens to the structure of the party?Read More