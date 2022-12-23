Meet Wayne Duvenage, the activist CEO that brought down E-tolls





A devastated Wayne Duvenhage on 13 December 2012, after the North Gauteng High Court dismissed OUTAs application to have e-tolling in Gauteng abandoned. Picture: Taurai Maduna/EWN.

Born in Zimbabwe, his family moved to Pinetown and then Newcastle in KZN before he attended university in Durban.

Duvenage started challenging the status quo from a young age, growing up during apartheid. Duvenage ignored taboos and questioned the rules of that society.

I just really said, you know, to hell with the status quo of what apartheid was trying to do, which was to keep people separated. I wanted to be friends with people that I wanted to be friends with, so I used to get on my bicycle and drive into areas where I wasn’t supposed to be. Wayne Duvenage, OUTA CEO

After university Wayne went into the tourism industry. He cut his teeth as a young businessman at Avis, running the Namibian operations at 27, rising through the ranks to become the chief executive.

He left Avis in 2012 to form OUTA, the acronym originally standing for the "Opposition to Urban Tolling Alliance", which later changed to the "Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse".

He left Avis when his role at OUTA became more demanding, choosing to dedicate all his time to the activist organisation.

What was very critical was that this was an issue that the public needed to understand; their rights. And we needed to have the media tell the story of what was wrong with the scheme so we couldn’t miss those opportunities. Wayne Duvenage, OUTA CEO

Wayne was initially under the impression that the E-toll issue would be over in a few months, and he could then return to AVIS, but ended up staying the course in order to continue the fight that only recently came to a conclusion 10 years later.

Why we had to stay the course was that if we didn’t, the government would’ve become, and I think a lot of people privately and individually would’ve become the beneficiaries of a very deceitful campaign. Wayne Duvenage, OUTA CEO

Duvenage says there were plenty of reasons to close down OUTA. A lack of funding, spiraling legal fees, and government bullying put OUTA at risk until the organisation started involving the public in its fight.

We said to the public: We’ll defend every one of you so long as we’ve got the funds. We changed our funding model, citizens came on board, and they’ve been with us ever since. Wayne Duvenage, OUTA CEO

After involving citizens, OUTA broadened its horizons to employ its own team of lawyers and investigators to take on more cases of government corruption and public fund misuse.

We didn’t want to be a typical NGO that exposed things, we wanted to hold people to account. Wayne Duvenage, OUTA CEO

OUTA continues its campaign against corruption and the abuse of power by the state with Duvenage at the helm.